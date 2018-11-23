Schiff plans to probe intel assessment of Khashoggi killing

The Democrat set to chair the House Intelligence Committee in the next Congress says lawmakers will investigate the intelligence community's assessment of the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist who was killed after entering a Saudi Consulate in Turkey.

In an interview with The Washington Post published Friday, Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffLaura Ingraham: 'Unforced error' for Trump 'to ridicule Adam Schiff's name' Cummings on 'Adam Schitt': 'Mr. President, please do not do that' Dem rep on Trump 'Adam Schitt' tweet: 'I feel like I'm back in seventh grade' MORE (D-Calif.) said probing the CIA's assessment of whether the killing was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would be a top priority for Democrats.

“Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi, and I want to make sure that the committee is fully debriefed on it,” Schiff told the Post.

“We will certainly want to examine what the intelligence community knows about the murder," he added.

Schiff went on in the interview to stress that it was important to determine whether President Trump Donald John TrumpDems are marking their turf in preparation for primary battle Trump and family hold Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago Trump dispute with Roberts spills over into Thanksgiving MORE had leaned on CIA sources this week when he refused to implicate the crown prince in the crime, or whether the president was ignoring the assessment of intelligence sources.

“Then it will be quite clear whether the president is relying on the intelligence community and our best source of information or whether the president is representing something very different," Schiff said, referring to the report's release to Congress.

Congress will determine whether Trump “is making representations to the public that are at odds with what we know,” the California Democrat said.

Schiff's comments come a day after President Trump refused to state whether the CIA had determined Crown Prince Mohammed was behind Khashoggi's slaying last month inside a Saudi Consulate in Riyadh, which the U.S.-based journalist had entered to obtain a marriage document.

“They didn’t conclude. They did not come to a conclusion. They have feelings certain ways. … Nobody’s concluded," Trump said Thursday. "I don’t know if anyone’s going to be able to conclude that the crown prince did.”