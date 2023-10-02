Capitol Police deliver new update on Bowman fire alarm incident

The United States Capitol Police delivered a new update on Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) decision to pull the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday ahead of the House passing a stopgap measure to fund the government.

The Capitol Police said in a Monday update that it is still investigating the incident, which it said took place at about 12:05 p.m. Saturday. The Capitol Police said its officers evacuated the people from the building, “floor-by-floor, while D.C. Fire & EMS responded.”

While the Capitol Police did not identify Bowman in its update, it said “a man was seen trying to exit the door in the Cannon Building and then pulling the fire alarm that prompted the evacuation.” It also noted that officers “had previously placed signs with clear language that explained the door was secured and marked as an emergency exit only.”

The update that the Capitol Police provided seems to address Bowman’s explanation for his actions. The New York Democrat has maintained that he pulled the fire alarm by accident, saying that he thought it would open a closed door.

“Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused,” he said in a statement.

“But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open.”

Republicans have accused Bowman of intentionally trying to stop the vote and have launched an investigation into the incident. They are also preparing to introduce legislation to expel Bowman from the House for his actions.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) said Monday that she plans to introduce a resolution to expel Bowman.

“Today I’ll be introducing my resolution to EXPEL @RepBowman for his pathetic antics to delay congressional proceedings 12 HOURS before a shutdown,” she wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Of all people, a high school principal knows what a FIRE alarm does. No one is buying the excuses & he must be held accountable!”