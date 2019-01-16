Ocasio-Cortez appears in video for progressive group aiming to oust more incumbent Dems

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMaxine Waters meets with CBS News representatives over lack of black 2020 reporters Ocasio-Cortez to join House panel overseeing financial sector NAACP blasts CBS News on 2020 election team: 'Voices of Black America continue to be undervalued' MORE (D-N.Y.) appears in a video released Wednesday by Justice Democrats, a group focused on ousting incumbent Democrats in favor of more progressive candidates.

The nearly nine-minute promotional video released by Justice Democrat focuses on the need to recruit more diverse candidates to run for office.

It heavily features the New York representative, who stunned the political world last year by ousting longtime congressman Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyA vacuum being filled by the inexperienced Ocasio-Cortez quotes Rorschach from 'Watchmen' in response to Dem criticism Top House Dem to Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Don’t attack your own people’ MORE (D-N.Y.) in a primary.

Ocasio-Cortez had the support of Justice Democrats during her successful campaign.

"Everybody knows someone in their life that is already an amazing public servant," Ocasio-Cortez says in the video as she sits around a table with three co-founders of Justice Democrats.

"Nominate that amazing public servant to take their service to the halls of Congress. Give them that nudge," she adds.

Ocasio-Cortez recounts that her name was submitted to the Justice Democrats by her brother as somebody who should run for office.

“My brother told me he had sent my nomination in the summer, but I was like literally working out of a restaurant then, there’s no way," said Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender.

Ocasio-Cortez then explains that Justice Democrats helped push her into running for office by introducing her to other people interested in making political change.

"There's a lot of people in the Democratic caucus," she says. "When we are courageous enough to just puncture the silence on an issue, they will start to move."

The video also features Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who is also one of the co-founders of Justice Democrats.

Justice Democrats have said they will support more primary challengers to House incumbents in safe blue districts in 2020, and have made Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) their first target.

The group have argued that Cuellar, a former chairman of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, votes with President Trump Donald John TrumpVeterans groups demand end to shutdown: 'Get your act together' Brown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Pence on border wall: Trump won't be ‘deterred’ by Dem ‘obstruction’ MORE almost 70 percent of the time, and have labeled him a “fake Democrat.”

Cuellar has said the polling in his district shows that his constituents are “more moderate, conservative Democrats.”

“What happened to the Democratic Party being a tent?” Cuellar asked reporters last week, according to Roll Call. “I think the goal is to expand Democrats and not go after Democrats.”

Ocasio-Cortez, however, has not publicly called for someone to challenge Cuellar.