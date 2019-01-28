Ted Lieu endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She embraces the future'

Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuMueller hunt for Russia collusion turns into circus show with Stone Lawmakers propose banning shark fin trade Dem lawmaker references witness tampering after Cohen postpones testimony MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-Calif.) for president in the 2020 election, saying she "embraces the future."

"Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues," Lieu tweeted. "She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward."

Lieu, who is among the most outspoken critics of President Trump Donald John TrumpPatricia Arquette thanks Mueller at SAG Awards Worker fired from Trump golf course says Trump knew undocumented people were employed Trump rips into Fox News over shutdown, border wall coverage MORE, backed his home state senator over a steadily growing field of other Democratic candidates.

Harris on Sunday officially launched her bid for the presidency in 2020, kicking off her campaign with a speech in Oakland, Calif., that drew thousands of supporters. Her remarks focused on the need to unite the country and for equal access to education and health care.

While Harris did not explicitly mention Trump's name, she criticized his proposed wall along the southern border as a "medieval vanity project" and the administration's tax law, which slashed the corporate rate.

A number of Democrats have already entered the 2020 race or formed exploratory committees, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris says 'foreign powers infecting the White House like malware' Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland MORE (D-N.Y.), and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

The field is expected to grow in the coming months, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Dem mayors pursue 2020 runs as solution to Washington paralysis Biden allies say he doesn’t have to rush into race MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland DNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland Dem mayors pursue 2020 runs as solution to Washington paralysis MORE (D-N.J.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg among those weighing a run in 2020.