Ocasio-Cortez on Schultz: Why are billionaires who want to run for president never told to ‘work their way up’?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezCEO says offering paid internships on Capitol Hill could help make Congress more effective Ocasio-Cortez fundraises off report some Dems want her primaried Endless welfare benefits are not the answer to ending income inequality MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday ripped former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over his possible Independent presidential bid, suggesting his lack of political experience pointed to a double standard.

“Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to ‘work their way up’ or that ‘maybe they should start with city council first’?” the 29-year-old congresswoman tweeted.

The freshman lawmaker was referencing criticism she received during her House campaign last year that she should have aspired to a more local position before running for federal office.

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

Schultz, the son of a truck driver who lived in a housing project, became a billionaire from his time at the helm of Starbucks. He has never held political office before, though has flirted with a potential political run in recent years.

The former CEO angered Democrats on Sunday when he announced he was “seriously considering” an Independent presidential campaign in 2020, sparking concerns he could siphon off Democratic votes and help President Trump Donald John TrumpEric Trump says he wants father to declare national emergency at border Trump's company to expand checks on employees' legal status Schultz adviser slams Trump for 'childish games,' says top priority is to defeat him MORE win reelection. Schultz cast his potential bid as a home for moderate voters who feel alienated by both parties.

“It’s far two extremes on both sides and the silent majority of America does not have a voice, and that’s the voice I want to give,” he said Tuesday morning.

He’s since sparked feuds with progressives and a few presidential candidates after he criticized some of their policies.

He attacked Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to impose a 70-percent marginal tax rate on income above $10 million, slammed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGarcetti won't run for president Overnight Energy: New EPA policy would allow oil, gas polluters to avoid hefty fines | Agency challenges climate skepticism after Trump tweet | Zinke restored permits for ranchers whose case led to Oregon standoff Overnight Health Care — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Grassley insists drug companies will testify on prices | Dems use hearing to hit GOP on pre-existing conditions | Bloomberg says 'Medicare for all' could bankrupt country MORE’s (D-Calif.) plan for Medicare for All as “not American” and said Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGarcetti won't run for president Kamala Harris was highest-rated single candidate town hall ever on CNN Warren goes after Schultz: Billionaires think the government works great 'the way it is' MORE’s (D-Mass.) plan for a special 2 percent annual tax on Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 billion was “ridiculous.”

Some have responded that Schultz is using his wealth to buy his way on the presidential ticket in 2020 without having to face a primary challenge.