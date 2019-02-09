Crowley says he 'didn’t underestimate' Ocasio-Cortez in primary challenge

Former Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez on 2020: ‘I don’t want to be placated as a progressive’ Ocasio-Cortez holds call with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Ocasio-Cortez campaign documentary wins Sundance Film Festival audience award MORE (D-N.Y.), who lost his seat last year to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWhite House blasts Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal: 'Central planning disaster' Hillicon Valley: Feds looking into Bezos claims about National Enquirer | Amazon reconsidering New York City HQ2 move | Sprint sues AT&T over 5G marketing claims On The Money: Negotiators discussing border funding lower than Trump's demand | Amazon reconsiders HQ2 move to New York City | Early IRS numbers point to smaller average refunds MORE (D-N.Y.) said Friday that he "didn't underestimate" the progressive firebrand in the lead up to their June primary.

“I didn’t underestimate her,” Crowley said on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

“There were a lot of factors that went into the race … but I wish her well and I want her to do well," he continued. "I want her to do well on behalf of my constituents and for the country as well.”

Crowley, a former House Democratic Caucus chairman, was one of the most high-profile incumbents to lose his seat in last year's primaries.

“I think part of it is because she beat me. I take some solace in that … that I was important enough for people actually took note of somebody beating me,” Crowley said when asked why he thought his defeat garnered such widespread attention.

Ocasio-Cortez made waves last year with her progressive platforms and explosive Twitter presence that helped propel her to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Crowley suggested on Friday that Democrats may need to home in on centrist policies aimed at winning over moderate voters in order to expand their presence on the electoral map.

“I think it’s also important to remember that how Democrats won the House of Representatives was by appealing to moderate districts where Republicans held those districts,” he said Friday.