North Carolina sets new election schedule for House race do-over

The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday set dates for the new primary and general elections for the state’s 9th Congressional District.

The board voted unanimously to schedule primaries on May 4 and the general election on Sept. 10, according to The Washington Post.

The election do-over will be held after the results of last year's election were thrown out over allegations of voter fraud involving absentee ballots.

The board voted unanimously last month to hold a new election following days of witness testimony alleging a scheme in which Leslie McCrae Dowless, a political operative hired by Republican Mark Harris Mark HarrisNC political operative indicted in connection with alleged ballot-tampering scheme The Hill's Morning Report - Trump’s long day: From Michael Cohen to Kim Jong Un McConnell accuses Democrats of trying to weaken election laws MORE's campaign, paid workers to illegally collect absentee ballots from voters in rural Bladen County.

Harris amassed about 900 more votes than Democrat Dan McCready following Election Day, but officials declined to certify the results of the election amid the allegations of voter fraud.

Harris said last week he will not run in the new election, citing health reasons.

McCready, however, has said he will run again for the seat.