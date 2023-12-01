trending:

Dem House hopeful after Santos expulsion: ‘Now let’s send a real gay, Latino, Jew to Congress’

by Nick Robertson - 12/01/23 2:44 PM ET
Vogel for Congress
Maryland Democratic Del. Joe Vogel is running for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. (Vogel for Congress)

A Maryland congressional candidate latched onto Friday’s expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to boost his own campaign, calling on the country to “send a real gay, Latino, Jew to Congress.”

State Del. Joe Vogel (D) announced a run for Maryland’s 6th District in May, currently held by Rep. David Trone (D), who is pursing a Senate campaign.

“Unlike George Santos, we’re going to Congress to solve problems not create drama,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “And we don’t use our campaign funds on Botox — we’re instead using the money you chip in to build an organizing program all across #MD-06.”

Santos was kicked out of Congress on Friday after a scandal-plagued term that included allegations of campaign finance fraud, lying to donors and more than a dozen criminal charges. Among his many documented falsehoods were unfounded claims of Jewish heritage.

Vogel, 26, is attempting to become the second member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress, pitching himself as a different form of leader.

“We need a new generation of leaders in Washington who understand exactly what’s at stake in this moment,” he wrote in his campaign announcement. “We just can’t wait to end gun violence, secure our rights, protect our democracy, and save our planet.”

If elected, Vogel would be the first openly gay Gen Z member of Congress and just the 14th out LGBTQ member. He was elected to the Maryland Legislature in 2022.

The 6th District faces a crowded Democratic primary, also featuring fellow state Del. Lesley Lopez, April McClain-Delaney — the wife of former presidential candidate and Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) — Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez and others.

