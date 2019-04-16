Progressive Dem launches second challenge against Illinois Rep. Lipinski

Marie Newman, who narrowly lost a primary last year to Rep. Daniel Lipinski Daniel William LipinskiLobbying world Liberals infuriated by pro-incumbent House Dem policy Dems seek to stifle primary challenges to incumbents MORE (D-Ill.), announced Tuesday that she would mount a second campaign against the sitting congressman.

"I’ve got some big news. This morning, I’m making it official: I’m running for Congress again to take on Dan Lipinski," she wrote in a string of tweets.

"#IL03 needs a representative who won’t sell out working families by siding with corporate special interests. Dan Lipinski voted against Obamacare. He opposes paid sick leave. He won’t even support efforts to strengthen Social Security," Newman continued. "We deserve a representative who will vote like a real Democrat in Congress—not someone who routinely sides with Trump and conservative interest groups over his own constituents."

(1/6) — Marie Newman (@Marie4Congress) April 16, 2019

(3/6) — Marie Newman (@Marie4Congress) April 16, 2019

Lipinski, who is one of the few anti-abortion Democrats in the House, is considered one of the Democratic Party's most conservative members.

In 2018, he narrowly defeated Newman in the Chicago-area district's primary election, 51 percent to 48.9 percent.

Newman's announcement comes just weeks after the Democrats' House campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), announced that it would not do business with political messaging firms that support primary challengers running against sitting House Democrats.

The policy has caused backlash from several House members including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezPelosi: 'There's nobody in the country who knows better' than Trump 'that he should not be president' Ocasio-Cortez says she gave up Facebook, calls social media a 'public health risk' 2020 is the Democrats' to lose — and they very well may MORE (D-N.Y.), who urged her followers to "pause" donations to the DCCC until the policy was rescinded.