Johnson defends Trump’s ‘poisoning’ immigrant remark: ‘It’s not hateful’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) defended former President Trump’s “poisoning the blood” remarks, arguing that while he would not use the language himself, he understands the “urgency” of Trump’s warning about immigration.

Pressed by CBS News’s “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan if he agrees with Trump’s “poisoning the blood” comments, Johnson said, “That’s not language I would use but- but I understand the urgency of President Trump’s admonition.”

“He’s been saying this since he ran for president the first time that we have to secure the border, and I think the vast majority of the American people understand the necessity of that and I think they agree with his position,” Johnson said.

Brennan then sought to clarify if Trump’s statement “goes beyond” what the Speaker is personally comfortable with, to which he said, ” It’s not language I would use. But…understand-“

“Cause it sounds hateful,” Brennan interjected.

“Well, it’s not hateful,” Johnson shot back. “What President Trump is trying to advance is his America first priority. And I think that makes sense to a lot of people. The current President, President Biden wants additional supplemental spending on national security, but he denies the most important point of our own national security. And that is our own border.”

Brennan argued those points could be made without bringing up blood and purity, to which Johnson then said, “President Biden’s position is frustrating to us. It’s frustrating to the American people, and certainly to President Trump. And I think that’s what he’s, that’s what he’s articulating there.”

Trump came under fire last month after he claimed immigrants were “pouring into the United States and ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’”

“All over the world, they’re coming into our country. From Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” Trump said during a New Hampshire rally last month, later suggesting the influx will lead to an uptick in crime and terrorism.

The former president’s rhetoric drew comparisons to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, which Trump dismissed days later. Trump’s allies downplayed his remarks, stressing border security is of real concern for many Americans. Some claimed Trump was referring literally to how illegal drugs are poisoning Americans.

Johnson spoke to Brennan from Eagle Pass, Texas, last week, where he led a delegation of around 60 Republicans to the U.S. southern border. Calling it a “humanitarian catastrophe,” Johnson has recently upped his calls on President Biden to take executive action on the migrant influx.

Johnson and several House Republicans are demanding hard-line immigration policies — as featured in the House bill H.R. 2 — as a condition for passing President Biden’s supplemental funding request for Ukraine. H.R. 2 would bring back several policies from under Trump, including further border wall construction and new restrictions on asylum seekers. Biden has vowed to veto this bill if it makes it to his desk.

Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers have engaged in negotiations with the White House for weeks in an effort to strike a deal on border policies that would also unlock funding for Ukraine.