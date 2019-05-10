Ocasio-Cortez says 'vote your values' after finding Trump supporter sign outside office

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Ocasio-Cortez says bill would 'destroy' predatory payday loan industry MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted a photo on Friday showing a "Trump supporters for Ocasio-Cortez" sign that was hung outside her office, calling it an example of why everyone should "vote your values."

Ocasio-Cortez described the exchange with a man and his teenage son in a thread of several tweets Friday evening.

The freshman lawmaker said she was leaving her office when she saw the man hanging the sign, and asked him how he supports both President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE and herself "at the same time," when she has been known to clash on major policy issues with Trump and other conservatives.

"This is what he said: 'I’ve been saying for years that climate change is our most important crisis. You’re one of the only ones who‘s been willing to be decisive on it,'" Ocasio-Cortez wrote retelling the story.

The progressive firebrand went on to say finding out Trump voters also supported her policies was an example of why no one should "lecture you about what is 'possible' or 'electable.' "

About an hour ago, I was walking out of my office for the day.



There was a man what I believe was his teenage son hanging a small sign they made outside my office (we let people leave well wishes on our wall).



Astonishingly, his sign read: “Trump supporters for Ocasio-Cortez.” pic.twitter.com/IjVKbvetEI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

I somehow got it out: “With all respect sir, how do you... manage to support both of us at the same time?”



This is what he said:

“I’ve been saying for years that climate change is our most important crisis. You’re one of the only ones who‘s been willing to be decisive on it.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

All of this is to say don’t let any politician, no matter the party, lecture you about what is “possible” or “electable.”



Don’t ever let a politician imply that working people are “less-than” or “uneducated” - aka that they are the ones in the way of solving the climate crisis. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

If you don’t understand this man’s sign - or don’t approach it with a desire to - then you do not understand this political moment.



The same folks who said Trump was impossible in 2016 are the same ones lecturing on what’s “electable” in 2020.



Don’t buy it. Vote your values. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

"Don’t ever let a politician imply that working people are 'less-than' or 'uneducated' - aka that they are the ones in the way of solving the climate crisis," she continued. "The same folks who said Trump was impossible in 2016 are the same ones lecturing on what’s 'electable' in 2020."

She ended her thread, "Don't buy it. Vote your values."

Her thread comes as many begin debating which Democratic candidate among the crowded primary field has the best potential to beat Trump in the general election.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appear to lead among Democratic candidates, and in some hypothetical matchups, Biden is beating Trump.

In one poll released late last month, Biden led Trump by 8 points in a hypothetical general election matchup.