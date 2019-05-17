Trump encouraged Scalise to run for governor in Louisiana: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpIreland Prime Minister says protests are 'allowed' and 'welcome' for Trump's visit Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran Bullock opens Iowa bid pitching rural credentials MORE recently encouraged House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse votes to extend flood insurance program Sanders defends Tlaib from Trump: 'Stop dividing the American people up by their religion' Hoyer defends Tlaib Holocaust remarks after criticism from GOP MORE (R-La.) to launch a gubernatorial bid against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in Louisiana, according to an Axios report.

Axios, citing two sources familiar with the private conversation, reported Trump told the No. 2 Republican in the House that Scalise would easily win the election, while showing him polling numbers and assuring the congressman he would be willing to help.

The conversation took place during a trip to the Pelican State on Air Force One with GOP lawmakers earlier this week, according to Axios.

Scalise — one of Trump’s top allies in the lower chamber — politely dismissed the suggestion, a source with knowledge of the talk also told the publication.

The Louisiana Republican has repeatedly said he doesn't have plans to launch a gubernatorial bid.

Bel Edwards is seeking reelection this year after winning his first term as governor in the traditionally red state in 2015.

“Scalise has said numerous times he isn’t running for governor and nothing has changed,” a Scalise aide told The Hill in response to the Axios report.

-- Updated at 05:49 p.m.