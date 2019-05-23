Steyer plans impeachment push targeting Democrats over recess

Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerDemocrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure Dems set to debate Trump impeachment in post-Mueller era Some Dem chairmen have changed tune on Trump impeachment MORE's Need to Impeach campaign is planning to storm House Democrats' districts over next week's congressional recess to keep up the pressure amid growing calls for impeachment.

Need to Impeach organizers and volunteers are planning to hold events in both the districts of Democratic lawmakers who endorsed proceeding with impeachment and of those who have yet to announce their support.

“We’ve reached an inflection point where Congress can no longer ignore their constituents’ calls to hold Donald Trump accountable for his lawbreaking, corruption, and contempt for the rule of law,” Steyer said in a statement to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are growing restless after former White House counsel Don McGahn declined to show up for a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee this week. That also came after Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Amash says some Republicans privately sympathize with Trump impeachment comments Rand Paul splits with Amash on Trump impeachment MORE (R-Mich.) became the first Republican over the weekend to express support for impeaching Trump over the allegations laid out in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerHouse progressive: Pelosi 'has it right' on impeachment Democrats talk subpoena for Mueller Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna: 'I'm not there yet' on impeachment MORE's report.

“Momentum is now on the side of impeachment, and representatives need to stand up and be counted," Steyer added. "The American people need to know: are you going to allow Donald Trump to carry out his assault on democracy, or are you going to step up and take a stand by initiating impeachment proceedings?”

Steyer's group, which boasts on its website that it has support from more than 8 million people, is hoping to build on that momentum as lawmakers head back to their districts on Thursday for the week-long Memorial Day holiday recess.

The group is also launching a website on Thursday to keep tabs on where every lawmaker stands on impeachment. It will include a score of whether an individual lawmaker has voted in favor of articles of impeachment offered by Rep. Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenWHIP LIST: Democrats who support an impeachment inquiry against President Trump Dem clamor for impeachment swells as McGahn refuses testimony Top House Dem calls to launch impeachment inquiry if McGahn skips testimony MORE (D-Texas) on the House floor in 2017 and 2018, as well as if they have cosponsored a resolution from Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib urges Mnuchin to seek personal legal advice Pelosi faces tipping point on Trump impeachment WHIP LIST: Democrats who support an impeachment inquiry against President Trump MORE (D-Mich.) calling on the Judiciary Committee to inquire whether the House should impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpFeinstein, Iranian foreign minister had dinner amid tensions: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign MORE or any other impeachment resolution in the past.

The number of House Democrats coming out in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry has roughly doubled in the last few days, according to The Hill's whip list.

Top Democratic leaders who have held the line against moving forward with impeachment are likely to see Need to Impeach events in their districts, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push Pelosi faces tipping point on Trump impeachment Trump urges Dem leaders to pass new NAFTA before infrastructure deal MORE (Md.), Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealDemocrats seize on IRS memo in Trump tax battle On The Money: Judge rules banks can give Trump records to House | Mnuchin pegs debt ceiling deadline as 'late summer' | Democrats see momentum in Trump tax return fight | House rebukes Trump changes to consumer agency Bill allowing Congress to obtain Trump's New York tax returns heads to governor's desk MORE (Mass.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffKey House committee obtains subpoenaed Trump financial documents from two banks: report Judge delivers second blow to Trump over financial records Schiff goes after Barr: He lacks Giuliani's 'good looks and general likability' MORE (Calif.).