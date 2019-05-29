Swalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment'

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell: I may be 'another white guy' but 'I know when to pass the mic' The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs MORE (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that he has told other House members they need to be well prepared for impeachment proceedings following remarks from the special counsel.

"'Prepare for impeachment,' that's what I've told my colleagues," Swalwell told "Meet the Press Daily" host Chuck Todd. "Let's get the full Mueller report. An eighth of it has been redacted. Let's get the special counsel to testify publicly. Let's get [former White House counsel] Don McGahn to come in."

"We only get one shot at this," he told Todd, adding that Democrats need to "build the public sentiment [behind impeachment.] Get more Republicans than [Rep.] (R-Mich.)."

Swalwell, who is running for president amid a crowded field of Democratic contenders, attempted to stand out from the field in the interview, noting that he was the only candidate in the race who would be actively involved in the House Judiciary Committee's work on the matter.

"I'm the only presidential candidate that has to actually try this case, so I'm going to make sure that I get it right," he added.

Swalwell's comments echoed those he made on Fox News Sunday just days ago, where he told host Chris Wallace that the president would be "outnumbered" by Democrats with subpoena power.

"The president is outnumbered with the subpoena power and the court rulings that are on our side. I think that's a road we would go down, but we are not going to do Donald Trump justice here because we only get one shot to make sure the rule of law still stands in America," he said on Sunday.

The California Democrat, who announced his presidential bid earlier this year, has struggled to make headway in the 2020 race, which now includes a field of more than 20 candidates.