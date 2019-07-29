Bishop confirms departure from Congress

GOP Rep. Rob Bishop Robert (Rob) William BishopSenators introduce legislation to boost cyber defense training in high school Bureau of Land Management to move headquarters from DC to Colorado Overnight Energy: Democrats to vote on 2020 climate debate | Green groups sue to stop Keystone XL construction | States sue EPA for tougher rules on asbestos MORE (Utah) on Monday confirmed that he will not seek another term in the House, the Deseret News reported.

Bishop, who serves as the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, was first elected to the lower chamber in 2002.

The Deseret News noted that Bishop said in 2012 that he would not seek reelection once he could no longer serve in a committee leadership position.

He said earlier this month, however, that he was considering another run, the newspaper added.

The Utah Republican, who is the state’s longest serving member in the lower chamber, hasn’t ruled out a gubernatorial bid if the circumstances are right.

“I am not going to run for governor because I am bored or want a job," Bishop, 68, told the Deseret News.

Reps. Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellGOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats step up attacks ahead of Detroit debate House passes sweeping budget, debt limit deal MORE (Mich.), Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonBishop confirms departure from Congress GOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats step up attacks ahead of Detroit debate MORE (Texas) and Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyGOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire Live coverage: Mueller testifies before Congress Epstein charges show Congress must act to protect children from abuse MORE (Ala.) announced their retirements over the past two weeks.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) expressed confidence that the GOP will retain Bishop's seat in 2020.

“This seat is an R+26,” NRCC spokesman Chris Pack said in a statement.

This breaking news report was last updated at 2:59 p.m.