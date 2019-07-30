Texas GOP Rep. Conaway won't seek reelection: report

Rep. Mike Conaway Kenneth (Mike) Michael ConawayLobbying world On The Money: House chairman issues subpoenas for Trump's tax returns | Trump touts trade talks as China, US fail to reach deal | Five things to know about Trump's trade war with China | GOP offers support for Trump on tariffs GOP offers support for Trump on China tariffs MORE (R-Texas) is reportedly planning to retire at the end of his term.

Conaway — who was first elected to the lower chamber in 2004 — is currently the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and serves as a senior member of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, where he played a key role in its Russia probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will not seek reelection in 2020, multiple sources told Politico on Tuesday. The Texas lawmaker is slated to give a press conference in Midland on Wednesday, according to the news outlet.

His office declined to comment to The Hill.

The Texas Republican is the fifth GOP lawmaker to retire over the course of the past two weeks, joining Reps. Paul Mitchell Paul Mitchell House GOP fears retirement wave will lead to tsunami Bishop confirms departure from Congress GOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire MORE (Mich.), Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham Olson House GOP fears retirement wave will lead to tsunami Bishop confirms departure from Congress GOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire MORE (Texas), Martha Roby Martha Dubina Roby House GOP fears retirement wave will lead to tsunami Bishop confirms departure from Congress GOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire MORE (Ala.) and Rob Bishop Robert (Rob) William BishopBishop confirms departure from Congress Senators introduce legislation to boost cyber defense training in high school Bureau of Land Management to move headquarters from DC to Colorado MORE (Utah).

Texas's 11th Congressional District is traditionally a Republican stronghold.