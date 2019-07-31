Democratic lawmakers support Bustos after DCCC resignations

Several Democratic lawmakers came out in support of Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate DCCC faces mass staff shakeup: 'It's the Monday Night Massacre' DCCC exec resigns amid furor over minority representation MORE (D-Ill.), the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), after outrage over a lack of diversity at the top rungs of the group raised questions about her leadership.

A DCCC aide told The Hill that Bustos spent Tuesday on the phone with vulnerable “frontline” lawmakers up for reelection, as well as members of the “Tri-caucuses,” which represent the Black, Hispanic and Asian Pacific American lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several of the Democrats released statements of support on Wednesday morning, saying they’re convinced that Bustos is taking the diversity push seriously at the DCCC and that the House Democratic campaign arm can move on with her as chairwoman.

“I am glad to see Chairwoman Bustos hear the concerns of her colleagues and tackle issues of diversity and inclusion head on, so we can build on that,” Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondHouse Democrats inch toward majority support for impeachment Biden holds wide lead in South Carolina: poll The Memo: Mueller's stumbles distract from substance MORE (D-La.), the former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in a statement.

“She’s taking the issues head on, having these tough conversations, and I look forward to being a partner in her work to ensure the DCCC’s leadership reflects the diversity of our caucus, our party and of our country,” she added.

Five senior members of the DCCC resigned on Monday after black and Hispanic lawmakers demanded that more people of color represent the organization in top staff positions.

The departures left the House Democratic campaign arm in turmoil, and several former staffers told The Hill that Bustos’s position as chairwoman was imperiled unless she could rally support from the lawmakers who elected her to lead the DCCC.

“After speaking with Chairwoman Bustos, I’m confident she understands the importance of this mission and is working with our Caucus to bring in diverse, talented perspectives to the DCCC leadership team,” said Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “I will help her achieve this goal as we defend our Democratic majority and continue to deliver results for the American people.”

The shake-up came at a critical moment for the DCCC, which is focused on protecting the 36 vulnerable “frontline” lawmakers up for reelection in 2020.

The DCCC is also trying to close the deal on a new class of recruits to run against Republican incumbents, and there were fears that the chaos might dampen enthusiasm from some of the party’s most coveted potential challengers.

Rep. Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraOvernight Defense: Shanahan exit shocks Washington | Pentagon left rudderless | Lawmakers want answers on Mideast troop deployment | Senate could vote on Saudi arms deal this week | Pompeo says Trump doesn't want war with Iran Cruz pitches Ocasio-Cortez on bill to make birth control available over the counter To protect our health, we must act on climate MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Frontline program and of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said Bustos “has heard the concerns of our diverse caucus and is taking action to address these issues head on.”

“Chairwoman Bustos understands that task and will continue to grow and defend our Democratic majority,” Bera said.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said Bustos has his “full support and confidence,” while Rep. Robin Kelly Robin Lynne KellyHere are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question CBC lawmakers rip Justice Democrats for targeting black lawmakers for primaries MORE (D-Ill.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Bustos expressed “her strong desire to get this right.”

“I believe she is committed to an inclusive and diverse DCCC,” Kelly said. “I am committed to working with Cheri and anyone who seeks to lead in a way that is inclusive and representative of our experience as Americans.”