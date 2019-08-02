Liz Cheney calls Sanders a 'commie' in Twitter spat

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney blasts court decision to place grizzly bears back on endangered species list House Republicans to host retreat in Baltimore amid Trump attacks: report The Hill's Morning Report — DOJ's planned executions stir new debate MORE (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, sparred with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' Team Biden projects confidence post-debate MORE (I-Vt.) on Twitter Friday over nuclear policy.

“No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first,” Cheney tweeted after Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, came to Warren’s defense over her position.

No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues...with my daddy.) https://t.co/OdbbvdyvV6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 2, 2019

The feud was sparked by a question during Tuesday’s presidential primary debate in which Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar says she has qualified for fall debates Washington Post slams Warren, Sanders policy proposals: 'The senators cannot deliver' The Hill's Morning Report: More bad news for House Republicans MORE (D-Mass.) said she would commit if elected to never be the first nation to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wyoming Republican fired the first shot Friday, suggesting Warren’s vow could put major American cities at risk.

“Key question for Elizabeth Warren @ewarren today - which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice with your policy of forcing the US to absorb a nuclear attack before we can strike back?” Cheney asked.

Key question for Elizabeth Warren @ewarren today - which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice with your policy of forcing the US to absorb a nuclear attack before we can strike back? — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 31, 2019

“Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don't need any more, thanks,” Sanders fired back.

Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don't need any more, thanks. https://t.co/pHr5TM9UgX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 2, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWill Hurd, only black Republican congressman, retiring After 'send her back' chants, Pelosi and Omar visit Africa together Trump says he prefers rally crowd not chant 'send them back' MORE (D-N.Y.), another progressive firebrand, also hit Cheney’s barb, saying an “entire generation” lived through the consequences of her father’s foreign policy advocating for the Iraq War.

MFW *Liz Cheney* of all people tries to offer foreign policy takes, as if an entire generation hasn’t lived through the Cheneys sending us into war since we were kids: https://t.co/xrOCN1c9OI pic.twitter.com/8Hoq1NbMC9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 2, 2019

Sanders’ defense of Warren was notable as the two progressives have refrained from attacking each other as much of the rest of the presidential primary field employs personal broadsides against other contenders.