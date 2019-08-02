Far-right activist Laura Loomer announces 2020 congressional bid

Far-right activist Laura Loomer announced Friday that she was launching a congressional bid, filing to run in a heavily Democratic district north of Miami.

Loomer, who has come under fire for anti-Muslim comments, has filed to run as a Republican in Florida's 21st District, which is currently represented by Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.). Frankel, an outspoken critic of President Trump, ran unopposed in 2018.

“My opponent cares far more about radical leftist special interests, her anti-Semitic colleagues, and protecting criminal illegal aliens from deportation than about her district and constituents here in Florida who she’s supposed to be working for, not against,” Loomer said in a statement.

Karen Giorno, who served as the Florida state director for Trump’s 2016 campaign, will lead Loomer’s House bid, according to the announcement.

Laura Loomer files to run against Rep. Lois Frankel. Running Loomer’s campaign: Trump’s 2016 Florida state director, Karen Giorno



FL-21 is a blue district, based in Palm Beach County, home to Trump’s winter getaway club, Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/srDjzZtvu4 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 2, 2019

Loomer has generated backlash over past anti-Muslim remarks and has faced numerous bans on online platforms.

She was kicked off PayPal in February and was previously kicked off Twitter. She said she has also been banned from GoFundMe and Venmo, and she was banned from Uber and Lyft after calling for the creation of a new rideshare app that does not employ Muslims.

“Big-Tech censorship of conservatives is an issue of growing importance to Americans,” Loomer wrote in the statement. “Tech titans’ censorship … makes it clear that Republicans are under attack.”