Israel official: Netanyahu mulls blocking Omar, Tlaib visit

The Israeli government may block a trip to Israel and Palestinian territories by Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNew York Times demotes editor over controversial tweets Trump tells advisers Omar and Tlaib shouldn't be allowed to enter Israel: report Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibNew York Times demotes editor over controversial tweets House Democrats urge Trump to end deportations of Iraqis after diabetic man's death Trump tells advisers Omar and Tlaib shouldn't be allowed to enter Israel: report MORE (D-Mich.), a senior Israeli official confirmed to The Washington Post.

The lawmakers, who have both been outspoken critics of Israel, are scheduled to arrive in the country Sunday. Their trip is being planned by a nonprofit organization, Miftah, headed by Palestinian lawmaker Hanan Ashrawi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli official, who spoke on anonymity, told the Post that Tlaib could make a humanitarian request to visit her family in the Israel-occupied West Bank, and “it would be considered favorably.” But, Democrats in Congress were reportedly told Wednesday that Israel would formally deny entry to Omar and Tlaib, according to The Washington Post.

A recently-passed Israeli law denies entry visas to foreign nationals who publicly call for any boycotts against Israel or its settlements in the West Bank targeting the country’s treatment of Palestinians. Both Tlaib and Omar have expressed support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel.

The announcement reportedly received backlash from Democratic leadership and pro-Israel groups in the U.S., and it is not clear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE will follow through with blocking the lawmakers, according to The Washington Post.

Democrats, led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more Assault weapons ban picks up steam in Congress Democrats raise pressure on McConnell to tackle gun reform MORE (D-Md.), called on Israel to change its decision, the newspaper reported. Hoyer just returned to the U.S. from a trip to Israel sponsored by the pro-Israel lobbying organization AIPAC.

Last month, Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer confirmed that the country would not deny entry to any lawmakers “out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Additionally, Axios reported last week that an interagency meeting was held among the Israeli government and all of the agencies agreed that the lawmakers should be allowed into the country.

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhy Republicans should think twice about increasing presidential power The opioid crisis is the challenge of this generation Flynn, Papadopoulos to speak at event preparing 'social media warriors' for 'digital civil war' MORE was reportedly disappointed in the government’s decision to allow the lawmakers in the country, the Washington Post reported.

Although no official meetings have been scheduled for the lawmakers, they are still planning to travel to Bethlehem, Hebron and Ramallah as well as Jerusalem to meet with civil society groups, humanitarian workers, young people and hospital workers. Tlaib also plans to stay extra days in the region to see her grandmother, whose home is in the West Bank.

The Hill has reached out to Omar and Tlaib's offices for comment.