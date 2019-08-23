Pelosi says Dems 'have to be ready to throw a punch — for the children' in 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMoulton drops out of presidential race after struggling to gain traction Conservatives push Trump tariff relief over payroll tax cuts Democrats press FBI, DHS on response to white supremacist violence MORE (D-Calif.) previewed a tough presidential race in 2020 and said Democrats must be ready to respond to conservative attacks on their record.

“This is going to be a tough election, because for them this is going to be about money. They’ll put up any amount of money to protect their investment of degrading the environment, and the rest, guns and all that,” she said at the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) summer meeting Friday.

“So you have to be ready to take a punch. You got to be ready to take a punch. And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch – for the children.”

The comments come amid an internal debate within the Democratic Party over whether its ultimate presidential nominee should engage with President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch To ward off recession, Trump should keep his mouth and smartphone shut Trump: 'Who is our bigger enemy,' Fed chief or Chinese leader? MORE in a verbal back-and-forth or whether they should ignore any personal barbs from the president.

Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill, as well as conservative outside groups, have started hammering the crowded Democratic primary field, trying to label the candidates as socialists, among other messages they hope will turn off swing voters.

Trump in 2016 wielded personal barbs against his Republican opponents to help clear the primary field and repeatedly went after Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe road not taken: Another FBI failure involving the Clintons surfaces DHS cyber agency to prioritize election security, Chinese threats ABC chose a debate moderator who hates Trump MORE’s character in an effort to cast her as corrupt and dishonest.