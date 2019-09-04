Kansas Republican dropping Senate bid to challenge GOP rep

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner (R) announced Wednesday that he will drop his Senate bid to launch a primary challenge against freshman Rep. Steve Watkins Steven (Steve) Charles WatkinsKansas Treasurer weighs primary bid for Kansas House seat after encouragement from former GOP governor School-meals funding is an invaluable investment in humanity MORE (R-Kan.) for the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Second District residents deserve a solid conservative fighter they can count on,” LaTurner said in a statement.

“I wake up every day appalled at the news coming from the Democrats in Washington, DC. They want to transform America into a country that we would not recognize," he added. "The 2020 election is a critical one for our state and nation. We must nominate a Republican that can win the general election and fight for our conservative principles.”

The news comes after he received encouragement from former Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) to challenge Watkins last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republicans in Kansas’ Second Congressional District need a candidate that can win the general election in 2020,” Colyer tweeted in August.

“I call on #SEK native @JakeLaTurner to seek the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District and Republicans across Kansas to unite behind his campaign.”

LaTurner’s announcement also comes in the wake of recent rumors that Watkins planned and was receiving pressure to resign from his seat, an allegation the Kansas Republican adamantly denies.

“Let me get this straight… I have to deny a resignation that no one called for. Got it. Done. K, going back to work. See you in November,” he recently tweeted.

Watkins won the strongly Republican district by roughly 1 point during the 2018 midterm election cycle.

Strategists in the state have noted LaTurner’s ground game and an early fundraising advantage due to what he has raised during his Senate bid.

“I think Steve is in trouble. Jake’s got a good team, a ton of money, and is squeaky clean. The Watkins team has almost entirely turned over in the last few months, and they can’t escape his bad reputation,” one Kansas GOP operative told The Hill.

LaTurner currently has $470,000 in cash on hand compared to Watkins’s $260,000. Watkins also faces $270,000 in debt, providing LaTurner a significant advantage in campaign funding.

But other observers noted it’s difficult to oust an incumbent and it’s early in the race.

LaTurner's announcement also narrows the Senate field, easing some critics of Kris Kobach who fear a large number of people could increase the controversial former Kansas secretary of state's chances of obtaining the nomination.