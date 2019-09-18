Hoyer calls on GOP leader to denounce 'despicable' ad attacking Ocasio-Cortez

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDemocrats headed for a subpoena showdown with White House Election security funds caught in crosshairs of spending debate New storm rises over Kavanaugh MORE (D-Md.) is formally asking the top House Republican to denounce an ad from a GOP-aligned political group that showed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGreta Thunberg scolds Congress on climate action: 'I know you are trying but just not hard enough' Ocasio-Cortez endorses challenger to Democrat Lipinski in Illinois race The Hill's Morning Report - What is Trump's next move on Iran? MORE's (D-N.Y.) face go up in flames.

In a letter to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyGOP struggles with retirement wave Trump touts Washington Post story on GOP support Pence extends olive branch to Cummings after Trump's Baltimore attacks MORE (R-Calif.), Hoyer said the ad, which aired during last week's Democratic presidential debate on ABC, was a "despicable example of the politics of hate and division and misleads the American public."

"Unless you agree with the message delivered in this ad, I would urge you to denounce it as a lie, reject its message, and urge its rejection by your party and those associated with your party," Hoyer wrote.

The ad, which was run by New Faces GOP, a political action committee run by Elizabeth Heng, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in California last year, opens with a photo of Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is the face of socialism and ignorance. Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?” Heng narrates. The photo of Ocasio-Cortez then is lit aflame and burns to reveal images of skulls and skeletons.

“My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism. Forced obedience. Starvation,” Heng goes on to say. “Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white. I’m not outrageous, racist or socialist. I’m a Republican.”

Hoyer warned that such images in a political ad could potentially lead to violence.

"The images of skulls and deceased persons clearly equating such as socialism is both false and may well be inciteful to violence. It is an example of the 'big lie.' Hopefully, it will not be a preface of what is to come in the months ahead," Hoyer wrote.

A spokesman for McCarthy didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Hoyer brought up the ad during a Democratic caucus meeting on Wednesday morning.

According to multiple sources, Hoyer said the commercial attacking Ocasio-Cortez was worse than the infamous Willie Horton ad. That TV spot created by President George H.W. Bush's supporters in 1988 attacked Democrat Michael Dukakis for his support of a prison furlough program and featured the mug shot of Horton, an African American man.

Ocasio-Cortez last week denounced the new ad, calling it "a love letter to the GOP's white supremacist case."

"Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color — that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case," she added.

Republicans including President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE have increasingly pointed to Osasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress as "the new face" of the Democratic Party. The ad airing during the 2020 primary debate is part of a concerted GOP effort to paint the party as socialist.

—Scott Wong contributed.