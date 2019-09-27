Tlaib campaign starts selling 'impeach the mf' T-shirts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibDemocrats zero in on Ukraine call as impeachment support grows Green: Democrats risk demoralizing base if they don't impeach Trump Tlaib says she's 'in such disbelief' Pence brought eight cars to Michigan island where they are banned MORE's reelection campaign has begun selling "impeach the mf" T-shirts after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower filed Trump complaint after going to CIA general counsel: report Jonathan Van Ness meets with Nancy Pelosi to discuss the Equality Act Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower filed Trump complaint after going to CIA general counsel: report Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry New York Times Opinion hits Trump in Star Wars-themed video MORE.

The Michigan Democrat made headlines earlier this year when she said "We’re going to go in and impeach the mothef---er” hours after she was sworn into office.

"Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy," Tlaib tweeted Thursday.

"Our country depends on it!...and yes you can even wear what you feel," she added.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy.



Our country depends on it!



...and yes you can even wear what you feel

Purchasers of the $29 shirt have the choice between black and white or red, white and blue designs.

Pelosi this week announced the formal impeachment probe after revelations Trump had pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower filed Trump complaint after going to CIA general counsel: report Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry New York Times Opinion hits Trump in Star Wars-themed video MORE.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing on his call with Zelensky.

Tlaib, a vocal critic of Trump, has been a staunch supporter of impeachment before the Ukraine news and in March unveiled a resolution calling for an impeachment probe.