Texas Democrat says she'll run for 'one last term' after 'much pressure and encouragement'

A Texas Democrat who previously announced that she intended to retire at the end of her term now says she'll run to serve her district for one last term.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) said this week in a voice mail recording sent to voters in her district that she hopes to serve the state's 30th congressional district for one last term, ending in 2022, after "much pressure and encouragement" from her supporters.

"I fully intended to retire after my current term, but with much pressure and encouragement, I have agreed to one more term," she said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "I plan to continue to work hard to serve District 30."

Bernice Johnson, who assumed office in 1993, was the first registered nurse to be elected to Congress. Her reelection is all but guaranteed in the solidly-blue Dallas-area district she represents, which has never elected her to office with less than 70 percent of the vote with the exception of her second reelection bid in 1996.

She is chairwoman of the House Science Committee and previously served as the 17th chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Her election was historically significant, as she was the first black woman to be elected to office in Dallas when she was elected to Texas's House of Representatives in 1972.