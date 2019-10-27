Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers

Democrats on Capitol Hill and the 2020 campaign trail on Sunday expressed their sympathy over the death of former Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersEXCLUSIVE: Trump on reparations: 'I don't see it happening' McConnell: Reparations aren't 'a good idea' This week: Democrats move funding bills as caps deal remains elusive MORE (D-Mich.), one of the U.S.'s longest-serving black lawmakers.

Conyers's fellow Democrats remembered the lawmaker in statements as a fighter for progressive causes such as single-payer healthcare and civil rights, pointing to his involvement in a congressional resolution apologizing for America's role in the slave trade among other legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman John Conyers," tweeted Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeFemale lawmakers make bipartisan push for more women in politics at All In Together gala DeLauro enters race to succeed Lowey as Appropriations chief The 13 House Democrats who back Kavanaugh's impeachment MORE (D-Calif.), former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. "He was a tireless advocate for racial and economic justice for more than 50 years. As a CBC co-founder, he focused the nation's attention on inequality and so many overlooked issues. My heart is with his family today."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman John Conyers. He was a tireless advocate for racial and economic justice for more than 50 years. As a CBC co-founder, he focused the nation's attention on inequality and so many overlooked issues. My heart is with his family today. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 27, 2019

"Rep.John Conyers had an historic and principled 53 years of service," added Rep. Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenDemocrats introduce 'THUG Act' to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Hill editor-in-chief: 'Hard to imagine' House leadership without Cummings Top Democrat holds moment of silence for Cummings at hearing MORE (D-Tenn.), who also served in Congress with Conyers. "He passed the MLK holiday after a 15 year campaign.He hired Rosa Parks.The Congressional apology for slavery and Jim Crow would not have occurred without his support. He was kind to all and a mentor to me."

Rep.John Conyers had an historic and principled 53 years of service. He passed the MLK holiday after a 15 year campaign.He hired Rosa Parks.The Congressional apology for slavery and Jim Crow would not have occurred without his support. He was kind to all and a mentor to me. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 27, 2019

"Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr.," tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHouse Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar to hold Minneapolis rally The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria MORE (D-Mich.), who hails from the same state Conyers once represented. "He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years."

Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr. He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 27, 2019

"John Conyers was a civil rights champion who served Michigan and the people of Detroit for decades. He began his career working for John Dingell John DingellEnergy efficiency cannot be a partisan issue for Washington Polling director: Young voters swayed by health care, economy, gun control McCain and Dingell: Inspiring a stronger Congress MORE, before running for Congress himself and they both believed in justice and equality for all," tweeted another Michigan congresswoman, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellHillicon Valley: Facebook launches 'News Tab' | Senate passes bill to take on 'deepfakes' | Schumer outlines vision for electric cars Dem lawmaker raises concerns over 'eavesdropping' smart speakers Pelosi focused on narrow impeachment probe on Ukraine: report MORE (D).

John Conyers spent his life championing those causes. The fights John Conyers fought will be remembered for generations. I am deeply saddened by his passing. May God bring his family comfort during this difficult time. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) October 27, 2019

Candidates in the 2020 Democratic Party primary also sounded off on their support for Conyers' legacy, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (D-Calif.) who vowed to "carry on his fight."

"For over 50 years, Congressional Black Caucus Co-Founder John Conyers Jr., reminded us to fight for jobs, justice, and peace and ensured we never forget Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice," she tweeted. "My prayers are with his family today."

For over 50 years, Congressional Black Caucus Co-Founder John Conyers Jr., reminded us to fight for jobs, justice, and peace and ensured we never forget Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice. We carry on his fight today.



My prayers are with his family today. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (I-Vt.) addressed Conyers' death at his campaign rally in Detroit alongside Tlaib Sunday afternoon, referring to Conyers as his "friend" and a "champion of civil rights."