READ: Transcript of testimony by top US diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor

House Democrats on Wednesday released the transcript of William Taylor's closed-door testimony in the impeachment probe into President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos 'imperative' to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE.

Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, was the first official to testify that a quid pro quo existed, with the Trump administration withholding Ukrainian military aid while requesting that Ukraine launch politically motivated investigations into interference in the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls MORE and his son Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until the President committed to pursue the investigation," Taylor said in the testimony, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Taylor is also scheduled to testify publicly next week, as the impeachment probe enters its next phase. Democrats are releasing transcripts from the closed-door phase of their probe in batches this week.

Read Taylor's full testimony transcript here or below: