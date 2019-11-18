House Democrat slams Trump: 'I'd like to impeach the bastard right now'

Rep. Dina Titus Alice (Dina) Costandina TitusOvernight Defense: Protests at Trump's NYC Veterans Day speech | House Dems release Pentagon official's deposition transcript | Lawmakers ask Trump to rescind Erdogan invite Bipartisan House members call on Trump to rescind Erdoğan invitation The PREPARED Act will protect vulnerable animals when disaster strikes MORE (D-Nev.) slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE while speaking at a recent event in Las Vegas, saying at one point, “I'd like to impeach the bastard right now.”

According to a local CBS station, Titus made the remarks during a Democratic presidential primary forum in the city on Sunday night, telling attendees that “the heart and soul of our nation are on the ballot."

"That's why our caucus is so important. It's the first step to getting this con artist out of the White House," Titus said.

"You know, frankly, I think the House is going to do it, and I'd like to impeach the bastard right now," she continued.

When pressed after the event by reporters about her fiery comments, Titus responded: “Well, I guess it’s just I don’t have very much respect for this president.”

“I don’t have respect for his moral standards. I think he doesn’t have any knowledge of history. He’s very anti-intellectual. He’s abandoned or assaulted our allies. He certainly doesn’t work well with Congress,” Titus continued, adding, “that was just the first term that came to the top of my head.”

The forum Titus spoke at on Sunday night was a fundraising event for her state’s Democratic Party.

Her comments come as the House continues its impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings in Ukraine.

Nevada is in line to host the third Democratic presidential primary voting contest next February.