DCCC releases ads hitting Nunes over alleged meeting with former Ukrainian official

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Tuesday unveiled an ad campaign against Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesNunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Former GOP senator to Republicans: Trump subjected Ukraine leader to a 'shakedown' CNN's John King responds to Nunes 'corrupt' media remark: 'Horseshit' MORE (R-Calif.) over allegations he met with a former Ukrainian official to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: 'I was wrong' Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE.

“When Rep. Devin Nunes isn’t palling around with the soon-to-be criminally indicted, he’s traveling to Europe trying to pressure foreign governments to dig up dirt on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE’s political rivals while wasting thousands in taxpayer funds,” DCCC spokesperson Andy Orellana said in a statement.

“It’s become abundantly clear that Nunes is doing the absolute most to make himself more and more vulnerable while he ignores the hardworking folks of the Central Valley in order to do Trump’s political bidding.”

The DCCC specifically cited new reporting that Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in December to discuss Biden, one of President Trump’s chief political rival.

The California Republican took a starring role in the House’s impeachment investigation defending Trump from allegations that he leveraged $400 million in military aid and a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Kyiv’s launching of a probe into the former vice president on unfounded corruption charges.

The ads started running Tuesday and will appear on Facebook across California’s 22nd Congressional District.

“Devin Nunes thinks YOU ALL are a bunch of turkeys. While Nunes was stuffing his pockets with $57,000 in taxpayer dollars, he was jetting off to Europe to do Trump’s political dirty work at the expense of Central Valley families,” one ad reads, referencing the price tag of Nunes’ trip to Vienna to meet with Shokin.

Nunes now could also face a congressional review of whether he violated House ethics rules by allegedly meeting with Shokin on a taxpayer-funded trip after an outside group filed a complaint against him with the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

Multiple Democrats are running against Nunes next year as the party seeks to unseat him in his rural district, though a victory there remains a longshot for the Republicans’ competitors.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates Nunes’ seat as “Likely Republican.”