GOP lawmakers, Trump campaign rip 'liberal law professors' testifying in impeachment hearing

President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted '-1' number MORE’s allies on Capitol Hill and members of his reelection campaign took to Twitter Wednesday to tear into three witnesses as they testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee that the president committed impeachable offenses.

The Republicans hammered law professors Pamela Karlan, Noah Feldman and Michael Gerhardt, three witnesses invited to the hearing by the Democratic members of the Judiciary panel. Jonathan Turley, who was invited by Republicans, avoided scorn.

“Congrats to the professors who won the Dems’ nationwide talent search for the most elitist, unhinged anti-Trump professors in America. These meltdowns based on triggered emotions, 3% of the facts & ignoring the other 97% of the story is a permanent stain on US history. Good work,” Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinHouse Republicans on Judiciary strategize ahead of Wednesday's impeachment hearing Sunday shows - Democrats look forward on impeachment GOP Congressman: Trump's 'prerogative' to weigh in on Navy SEAL review MORE (R-N.Y.) tweeted.

“Democrats are holding a national T.V. hearing to ask three liberal law professors why President Trump should be impeached. Really something,” added Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsHouse Republicans on Judiciary strategize ahead of Wednesday's impeachment hearing Democrats likely to gain seats under new North Carolina maps Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment MORE (R-N.C.), one of the president’s staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill.

The Trump campaign piled on, with senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleUniversity of Florida student government president faces impeachment over Trump Jr. appearance Trump Jr. visit to 'The View' boosts ratings to highest in six months Trump Jr., Guilfoyle walk offstage after hecklers drown out book event in California: report MORE saying the professors presented “zero-star legal analysis” and that the hearing was “embarrassing.”

Andrew Clark, the rapid response director for the Trump campaign, also underscored Federal Election Commission filings showing that Karlan donated to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Mellman: The 'lane theory' is the wrong lane to be in Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around 'Medicare for All' | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign.

The broadsides came in response to testimony from the three professors in which they said they believed Trump had met the bar for impeachment in his dealings with Ukraine.

Trump “abused his office by corruptly soliciting [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations of his political rivals in order to gain personal advantage, including in the 2020 presidential election,” Feldman told the committee.

“The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president,” added Gerhardt.

The House launched its impeachment probe into Trump in September over his alleged efforts to leverage a White House visit and nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Yang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE and meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s allies have stuck by him, however, with many claiming that the president merely sought to ensure that U.S. tax dollars were not being used for corrupt purposes in a country known for misconduct by politicians.

Trump’s supporters kept up their defense during Wednesday’s hearing, suggesting the impeachment investigation amounted to a coup.

“This hearing is an abuse. There is no evidence of presidential misconduct and we are hearing talking points from activist Democrat 'experts.' #StoptheCoup against our Republic and @RealDonaldTrump,” Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch who often appears on cable news, tweeted.