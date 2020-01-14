McCarthy suggests Pelosi delayed impeachment trial to kneecap Sanders

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcCarthy: War powers resolution has 'no power whatsoever' Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump's war power, next steps with Iran The Hill's Morning Report — Impeachment tug-of-war expected to end soon MORE (R-Calif.) on Tuesday suggested that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiA time for war, a time for peace — and always a time to defend America Here's what happens next on impeachment Overnight Defense: Trump says it 'doesn't really matter' if Soleimani was plotting imminent attack | Pompeo won't testify before House panel on Iran | Investigation finds Pensacola base shooting was terrorism MORE (D-Calif.) has been withholding the articles of impeachment to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) and other White House hopefuls in the Senate from campaigning during the upcoming trial.

McCarthy, speaking at a press conference in the Capitol, alleged that there were questions among Democratic leaders "about why she held them."

“If there's anyone who gained from this, it would be anybody who's running for president that's not in the U.S. Senate,” McCarthy said.

Pelosi has consistently said since mid-December that she wanted more clarity on the how the GOP-controlled Senate would conduct President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE's impeachment trial before sending over the two articles.

The trial is expected to start next week and may last several weeks, possibly bumping up against the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary the following week.

McCarthy went on to say that Sanders “actually has a chance to win [the Democratic presidential nomination] but not now that Nancy Pelosi has held these documents."

Sanders has been climbing in nationwide polls, where former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE is the front-runner, and leads in some surveys of early voting states.

McCarthy said "if you look at the true political nature" of Pelosi's decision to withhold the two articles of impeachment, it was "to harm one campaign and give a benefit to another."

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.

McCarthy called on Biden to pause his campaign during the impeachment trial that Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCarville backing Bennet's 2020 White House bid Sunday shows - Administration officials grilled on Trump's Iran claims Bennet: 'Many people would say' Iraq war support was not Biden's 'finest hour' MORE (Colo.) will also be expected to attend instead of campaigning.

"The only rightful thing of Joe Biden is to make a pledge not to campaign while Bernie Sanders cannot,” McCarthy said Tuesday.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHere's what happens next on impeachment Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate The real threat to civil rights? Trump haters MORE (D-N.Y.), a member of Democratic leadership, rejected McCarthy’s comments.

“We will not take campaign advice from Kevin McCarthy,” Jeffries said at a press conference shortly after McCarthy's remarks.

The House is expected to vote on a resolution to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.