Schiff hauls in $2.5M in Q4

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffImpeachment managers make final arguments for witnesses Trump seizes on viral clip of Nadler giving final answer over Schiff Three ways the end of the impeachment trial could play out MORE (D-Calif.) raked in more than $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a hefty haul that came during his high-profile leadership over the House’s impeachment investigation into President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge Comey op-ed: US democracy won't 'come apart' if Trump isn't removed from office Protesters flock to the Capitol after Senate impeachment votes MORE.

Schiff is entering 2020 with more than $8.1 million cash on hand, a substantial figure for a House member in an election year. Schiff’s race is not particularly competitive – he won reelection in 2018 with nearly 80 percent of the vote in California’s 28th Congressional District.

The California Democrat has won plaudits from members of his own party for his handling of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigation. He also impressed members of both parties as Democrats’ lead impeachment manager in the Senate.

Schiff’s increased profile during the impeachment proceedings seem to be linked with a spike in donations; his fourth quarter haul is more than double what he raised in the second and third quarters when he raked in just over $1 million during each three-month stretch.

The lawmaker’s rise has sparked speculation among Schiff’s colleagues about his future ambitions, with some indicating he could one day run for Senate or House speaker.

“I think he would be a good senator,” Rep. Norma Torres Norma Judith TorresUS to send asylum-seekers to Honduras, preventing claims from being made in America: report GOP set to make life difficult for Democrats on impeachment Trump keeps Obama immigration program, and Democrats blast him MORE, a member of the Hispanic Caucus and a fellow Southern California Democrat, told The Hill last year. “I think how he’s handled himself is very admirable, that he’s been able to keep his composure even though he’s been personally attacked. This is not easy for him.”