GOP congressman blasts Iowa Democratic Party for caucus app failures

Rep. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisHillicon Valley: Twitter to let users report election misinformation | Dem offers updates to child privacy rules | ACLU pushes back on Puerto Rico online voting proposal House GOP introduces bill to secure voter registration systems against foreign hacking DCCC unveils initial dozen candidates for 'Red to Blue' program MORE (R-Ill.), the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, slammed the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) for not taking additional precautions to prevent the technical failures that have delayed the final results of the Iowa caucuses.

The smartphone app produced by the firm Shadow and launched by Democratic digital firm Acronym, glitched as it was supposed to transmit results to precincts, but did not function properly.

The IDP claims that the data collected by the app was sound, but that in some instances, only "partial data" was transmitted.

The Illinois Republican argued that the IDP should have allowed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to inspect the app ahead of the caucuses to prevent the delay, citing the lack of safeguards and regulations put in place to ensure election security.

"In order for Democracy to work, Americans must have confidence in their election infrastructure. Yesterday, we saw a breakdown of the Iowa Democratic Party's technology that could have been easily preventable,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

“Not only are there no regulations around this new election technology, but they did not take advantage of the resources of the Department of Homeland Security to check the security and functionality of this new app. This breakdown shows why it is imperative that Congress act quickly to secure election technology that currently lacks the proper protections," Davis said.

His criticisms come days after the U.S. representative introduced the Protect American Voters Act, a Republican-led election security bill, which aims to protect election infrastructure.

“I strongly urge the majority to take up my bill, the Protect American Voters Act, which is an easy solution to address this critical problem,” he continued in his statement.

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates do not know who won the first-in-the-nation caucuses, as the "majority" of the results will be released by the IDP at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” the party said in a statement.