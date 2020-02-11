Vulnerable Democrats fret over surging Sanders

House Democrats who know a thing or two about winning in the most competitive parts of the country are sounding the alarm about Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.) potentially becoming the party’s presidential nominee.

Vulnerable House Democrats are not only pessimistic about the Vermont senator’s chances against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump travels to Dover to receive remains of service members killed in Afghanistan Nadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Trump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat MORE, they worry he could also cost Democrats the House majority in November.

Freshman Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), co-chair of the centrist Blue Dogs, said he won’t back Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE (D-Mass.) for president, telling The Post-Standard editorial board in Syracuse that their policies “don’t necessarily align with my beliefs” and it would be “exceedingly difficult” for either candidate to win on Election Day.

Another centrist, freshman Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' Democrats gear up for State of the Union protests as impeachment lingers Biden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements MORE (D-Minn.), said he has significant doubts that Sanders or Warren could beat Trump in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan that will play a decisive role in the 2020 election.

And Rep. Scott Peters Scott H. PetersBloomberg lands Utah's lone Democratic rep as sixth congressional endorsement Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race Overnight Energy: Republicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel | GOP lawmakers push back on bill to make greener refrigerators, air conditioners | Green groups sue Trump over California fracking plans MORE (D-Calif.) warned that having Sanders at the top of the ticket would be an electoral disaster that could put the “House majority at risk.”

The dire warnings from moderate Democrats have become more urgent and aggressive as Sanders fought to a virtual tie with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE in Iowa and appeared poised to win the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Democrats are particularly uneasy about a party standard-bearer who labels himself a “democratic socialist,” as Sanders does.

“Sanders is about the worst candidate we can put up. He not only won’t likely win the presidency; he puts the House majority at risk,” Peters, who has endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump ally Tom Barrack says Democrat could 'of course' beat Trump in 2020 The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire Biden struggles to find path as Buttigieg, Bloomberg rise MORE (D) and represents a district that’s become bluer in recent years.

“I will support Bernie Sanders if he is nominated against Donald Trump; I will do so enthusiastically,” Peters told The Hill on Tuesday, while adding “I don’t think … putting a socialist on the ballot is a good strategy to defeat Donald Trump.”

Freshman Rep. Max Rose Max RoseMLB, Congress play hardball in fight over minor leagues Vulnerable House Democrats benefit from fundraising surge amid impeachment San Francisco mayor endorses Bloomberg MORE (D-N.Y.), whose Staten Island district went for Trump by about 10 points in 2016, also sought to distance himself from any socialist label.

“I’m not a socialist. I’m thinking about printing T-shirts saying as much. I think socialist economic policies fail, inevitably,” said Rose, another Bloomberg backer.

Asked how Sanders would likely play in his district, Rose predicted “probably not very well.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who faces a primary challenge from the left this cycle, also expressed trepidation about the prospect of having Sanders as the standard-bearer.

“I'm a Democrat," Cuellar said Tuesday. "I think it would be difficult to have a socialist at the top of the ticket. I think he clarifies it and says 'a democratic socialist,' but a socialist is a socialist, whether it's Republican socialist or democratic socialist, if there is such a thing."

Most frontline Democrats have not endorsed anyone for president. But former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNadler demands answers from Barr on 'new channel' for receiving Ukraine info from Giuliani Political tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days MORE leads with nine endorsements from Democrats representing competitive districts, while Bloomberg is quickly catching up, notching five as of Tuesday.

One GOP target, freshman Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), has backed Warren. Sanders, however, has yet to secure an endorsement from a Democratic lawmaker in a swing district.

Another frontline freshman, Phillips of Minnesota, is backing his home-state senator, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days The Hill's Campaign Report: Candidates make last-minute push in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.). Asked if a Sanders nomination would give him heartburn, Phillips joked: “You mean heart-Bernie?”

“I’m not going to disparage, I’m not going to prognosticate. But yes, I’m concerned about someone who, in the six states that really matter in this election, could change the outcome of an election that we should win,” Phillips told The Hill. “It causes concern if it is not a candidate who can generate the independent and even moderate Republican support we’re going to need to replace Donald Trump."

And Phillips agreed with Peters's prediction that a Sanders nomination would create a detrimental “down-ballot effect” for congressional Democrats.

One vulnerable Democrat put it this way: “There is a fear in the caucus that if it’s not a ‘B’ or a ‘K’ at the top of the ticket — Biden, Buttigieg, Bloomberg or Klobuchar — we’re in real trouble.”

Sanders’s top surrogates on Capitol Hill argued it’s shortsighted for Democrats like Brindisi to declare they won’t back the Vermont senator.

“The stakes are way too high in this election. I’m not going to huff and puff if my candidate doesn’t secure the nomination,” freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMcCarthy introduces his two new pets following death of family dog Trump predicts Ocasio-Cortez will launch primary bid against Schumer Rush Limbaugh medal an insult to Latinos, immigrants MORE (D-N.Y.), who also describes herself as a democratic socialist, told The Hill on Tuesday. “I think we need to be mature enough to recognize the threat that is coming from the White House and come together behind the eventual nominee, no matter who that is.”

Campaigning alongside Sanders just a day earlier in New Hampshire, Ocasio-Cortez made the case for why Sanders is in the best position to beat Trump: Sanders, she argued, has tapped into a massive political movement against "hate" and "divisiveness."

“We are at a crossroads in our democracy … and that is why we need to nominate someone with a political revolution at their back, with decades of organizing bringing us to this moment,” Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

“It is not going to be any one candidate that defeats Donald Trump; it’s going to be a movement of Americans that defeat Donald Trump in a rejection of hatred and an embracing of love,” she added.

Despite their clear misgivings, many vulnerable freshman Democrats were reluctant to follow Brindisi’s lead and say they would refuse to back Sanders or Warren. Rep. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillNew Jersey Rep. Sherrill endorses Bloomberg Overnight Defense: Dems raise pressure on Esper to block border wall funds | Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate | Day one dominated by fight over rules House Dems express 'deepening concern' over plans to take .2B from Pentagon for border wall MORE (D-N.J.) said she will stand with the eventual nominee of her party, as will Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaMixed feelings on war power limits: Lawmakers and vet candidates Lawmakers warn Pentagon against reduction of US forces in Africa Tenth Congressional Black Caucus member backs Biden MORE (D-Va.).

“I am behind whoever wins the nomination,” Luria, a Biden backer, told The Hill. “I don’t like some of their policies, but, you know.”

Freshman Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensBloomberg wins endorsement from Democrat who flipped Michigan seat Former GOP Michigan congressman says Trump is unfit for office The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mich.), who has endorsed Bloomberg, said she will follow the former’s New York mayor’s lead if he doesn’t secure the nomination.

“Should he not get the nomination,” she said, “we will support whoever does to defeat this president.”

A reporter on Tuesday asked Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosHouse Democratic campaign arm raised .1 million in January Pramila Jayapal endorses Democrat Henry Cuellar's primary challenger The Hill's Campaign Report: Four-way sprint to Iowa finish line MORE (D-Ill.), the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm who herself represents a district that Trump won in 2016, how many of her members had approached her saying they were worried about Sanders.

Bustos paused for a full five seconds before answering.

“We have discussions about the nominee, but it runs the gamut,” she said.

Juliegrace Brufke contributed.