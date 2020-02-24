House Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, endorsed Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsSunday shows preview: 2020 candidates look to South Carolina Overnight Defense: Seven day 'reduction in violence' starts in Afghanistan | US, Taliban plan to sign peace deal Feb. 29 | Trump says top intel job has four candidates Trump says he is considering four candidates for intelligence chief MORE (R-Ga.) in his primary race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerDoug Collins not interested in national intelligence role despite Trump interest The Hill's Morning Report — Sanders, Dems zero in on Super Tuesday Trump considering Doug Collins as nominee for director of national intelligence MORE (R-Ga.) on Monday, providing Collins with key conservative backing in the heated battle for the GOP Georgia Senate nomination.

“I am pleased to support my good friend and freedom fighter, Congressman Doug Collins, for the office of Senator for the great state of Georgia,” Biggs said in his endorsement, Fox News first reported.

Biggs — the leader of one of the most influential conservative groups in the House — has worked closely with Collins, who served as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment proceedings. Collins is slated to step down from his ranking member position on the panel in the coming days.

Collins, one of President Trump's most vocal defenders in the lower chamber, thanked Biggs and highlighted the endorsement on his Twitter account.

“.@andybiggs4az, Chairman of the Freedom Caucus is one of the true champions in D.C. fighting to cut our national debt, a relentless defender of President Trump, and a great friend. I am honored to have his support in this race for the Senate! #gapol #gasen,” he tweeted.

.@andybiggs4az, Chairman of the Freedom Caucus is one of the true champions in D.C. fighting to cut our national debt, a relentless defender of President Trump, and a great friend. I am honored to have his support in this race for the Senate! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/eOsHWiBvHC — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 24, 2020

Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last year to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson's (R-Ga.) seat, has garnered the support of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and has been working to prove her conservative credentials.

Since taking office, she has hired a number of staffers from conservative offices — including a top aide who worked for former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). She has also met with key outside groups, with a number of them announcing their support for her bid, and has received endorsements from conservative colleagues in the upper chamber including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

Trump previously lobbied Kemp to appoint Collins to the seat in November, but the Georgia governor ultimately opted to select Loeffler. The president has since publicly praised Loeffler following her vote on impeachment.

Sources close to the president said it’s unlikely Trump will get involved in the primary, despite his close working relationship with Collins.

"I don't think he does," said one GOP member when asked if Trump will endorse at all.