Pelosi says 'element of misogyny' undermines women like Warren

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongressional leaders downplay possibility of Capitol closing due to coronavirus Ocasio-Cortez says candidate she backed in Texas Democratic primary 'came closer than anyone imagined' Henry Cuellar fends off Democratic challenger in Texas House primary MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that an “element of misogyny” undermines female presidential candidates following Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE’s (D-Mass.) withdrawal from the 2020 race.

“I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came so close to doing that,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. “I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny.”

“Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry, because I wish that were not true,” she added.

The first female Speaker said she believes that some of the sexist bias that women face is subconscious on the part of others.

“Many of them will tell you, they have a strong mom, they have strong sisters,” she said. “But … they have their own insecurities, I guess you would say.”

However, Pelosi added, “I think the American people are ready” for a woman president.

“I never thought we would have a woman Speaker of the House before a woman president, because if you want to talk about tradition or whatever that is, this is a marble ceiling. It's not a glass ceiling,” she said.

Warren’s withdrawal, which came after dreary Super Tuesday results that saw her come in third in her home state, followed primary exits by Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden How the Democratic candidates should talk to voters about Cuba MORE (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic presidential race comes into sharp focus Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday The Memo: Biden needs blowout SC win to reshape race MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandEstablishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Now is the time for a US data protection agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren up, Bloomberg down after brutal debate MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson rips Buttigieg, Klobuchar for endorsing Biden Sanders zeroes-in on Super Tuesday states Marianne Williamson endorses Sanders at Texas rally MORE.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHillicon Valley: Lawmakers seek 5G rivals to Huawei | Amazon, eBay grilled over online counterfeits | Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google | GOP senator introduces bill banning TikTok on government devices Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google MORE (D-Hawaii), the sole remaining female candidate, has thus far won a single delegate.

“I think we had great candidates. They represented different points of view. Amy, more moderate and Middle America, the heartland of America, articulate spokesperson for her point of view, we're so proud of her,” Pelosi said.

“Also, Elizabeth, to get down to the final two who are still in the race,” Pelosi said, describing the Massachusetts senator as “so knowledgeable.”