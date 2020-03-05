Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongressional leaders downplay possibility of Capitol closing due to coronavirus Ocasio-Cortez says candidate she backed in Texas Democratic primary 'came closer than anyone imagined' Henry Cuellar fends off Democratic challenger in Texas House primary MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday expressed optimism that the U.S. will eventually elect a female president, despite it being virtually certain that the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee will be a man after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden MORE (D-Mass.) withdrew from the race earlier in the day.



Pelosi acknowledged that it won't be this year given the likely choice between the major parties of President Trump Donald John TrumpAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Trump says Biden Ukraine dealings will be a 'major' campaign issue MORE and either former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' Sanders condemns his supporters' 'ugly, personal attacks' against Warren MORE (I-Vt.), but maintained that women are making "progress" following the record number of women elected to the House in 2018 and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAs Biden surges, GOP Ukraine probe moves to the forefront Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback Sanders says Biden winning African American support by 'running with his ties to Obama' MORE becoming the Democratic nominee four years ago.



"We'll have a woman president. I know we will. I don't know who it is quite yet," Pelosi, the only woman to serve as Speaker to date, said at an event at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service moderated by SiriusXM's Julie Mason.



The Democratic presidential field at one point included six women: Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHillicon Valley: Lawmakers seek 5G rivals to Huawei | Amazon, eBay grilled over online counterfeits | Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google | GOP senator introduces bill banning TikTok on government devices Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden Judge tosses Gabbard lawsuit against Google MORE (Hawaii), author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson rips Buttigieg, Klobuchar for endorsing Biden Sanders zeroes-in on Super Tuesday states Marianne Williamson endorses Sanders at Texas rally MORE, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden surge calms Democratic jitters Delegate battle ahead likely favors Biden How the Democratic candidates should talk to voters about Cuba MORE (Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandEstablishment Democrats rallying behind Biden Now is the time for a US data protection agency The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren up, Bloomberg down after brutal debate MORE (N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic presidential race comes into sharp focus Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday The Memo: Biden needs blowout SC win to reshape race MORE (Calif.).

Gabbard is the only female candidate who has still not exited the race, but her candidacy remains a long shot and polls in the single digits.

Pelosi suggested that the size of the primary field may have contributed to the female candidates having difficulty consolidating enough support to break through to the top of the pack.

"This time, the field was so big, the support so spread, perhaps if there hadn't been so many different candidates then a focus on one or two to begin with ... would have been different," Pelosi said.

"But there were a lot of men who didn't make the cut either," Pelosi added.

She suggested that fewer women seem to either promote themselves as potential presidential material or have supporters urging them to run compared to men.



"I haven't necessarily seen that around women. Hillary, yes," she said.



She also took the opportunity to give advice to the assembled Georgetown University students in the audience who might consider running for public office themselves.



"Just build your confidence, but also take stock of what you have to offer, whether you're running for office or running for president."

"I do think there's a certain element of misogyny that is there and some of it isn't really mean spirited. It just isn't their experience," Pelosi said at a press conference in the Capitol.

"Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters. But they have their own insecurities, I guess you would say," she added.