Rep. DeSaulnier in critical condition due to pneumonia

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier Mark James DeSaulnierThe administration banned many flavored vaping products — but it's not enough Democratic lawmaker laments Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine House Democrat expects impeachment vote before 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) is in critical condition due to complications of a non-COVID-19 related pneumonia after fracturing a rib Friday.

He was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital where he appeared to be in stable condition. Physicians determined he was negative for the coronavirus.

However, a statement later tweeted from the congressman's Twitter account to his followers revealed that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, congressman DeSaulinier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” a statement posted on the congressman’s Twitter account Saturday read.

DeSaulnier fell near a U.S. House office building during one of his regular runs in the capital. As a result of the fall, DeSaulnier, who was elected to Congress in 2014, was not able to vote on the House coronavirus stimulus package.

“The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman,” the statement added.