Cheney, Turner request return of donations to Massie's primary opponent after racist tweets surface

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTop Republicans call on Trump to fund WHO pending director-general's resignation Pelosi backs remote voting for House Trump taps members of Congress to advise on reopening MORE (R-Wyo.) and Rep. Mike Turner Michael Ray TurnerBipartisan Armed Services leaders tear into Pentagon over use of .8B for border wall GOP lawmakers introduce resolution denouncing UK's Huawei decision House Republicans introduce resolution condemning UK's decision to allow Huawei in 5G networks MORE (R-Ohio) are requesting the return of contributions made to Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieTop Republican voices skepticism of rule change to allow remote voting Remote voting would further undermine civility Senate misses deadline, but talks on loans go on MORE’s (R-Ky.) primary opponent, Todd McMurtry, after news broke that the candidate posted racist tweets in the past.

Cheney — the No. 3 Republican in the House who led the efforts to publicly denounce Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingTop conservatives pen letter to Trump with concerns on fourth coronavirus relief bill Castro forms PAC, boosts five House candidates Man sentenced for throwing glass of water at Steve King MORE (R-Iowa) over racist comments last year — said she was unaware of the comments when the donation was made, and that racism should not be tolerated by the party. Turned echoed the Wyoming Republican’s comments.

“We as Republicans must not condone racism in any form. Last night I was alerted to tweets by a candidate to whom my political action committee made a contribution. After reviewing the tweets, I asked that the contribution be returned,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Massie and Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGOP Rep. Gaetz pays campaign donor for office space despite House rules: report GOP senator: Burr owes everybody an explanation over stock sales House GOP lawmakers urge Senate to confirm Vought MORE (R-Fla.) took to Twitter to take aim at the Wyoming Republican for the donation to McMurtry.

“@RepLizCheney is the @HouseGOP Chair, guides House GOP messaging, runs all House GOP meetings, and is actively working to elect this guy. Is this her vision for the GOP Conference?" Massie tweeted on Saturday morning.

Massie then went after Turner, alleging that his rebuke of McMurtry’s comments wasn’t strong enough.

“.@RepMikeTurner doesn’t even have words for getting caught inviting racism into the party. It’s #refundseason,” he tweeted.

Gaetz — who previously had tensions with Cheney over a vote on War Powers earlier this year — defended Massie.

“.@Liz_Cheney is the GOP Conference Chair. She has $ supported this proudly racist candidate. She owes Republicans an explanation. Liz - How do you square your support of McMurtry w what you said about Steve King? Do we tolerate Racism if it’s Anti-Massie? Or paired w BBQ?” he tweeted.

Cheney, Turner and the Republican Jewish Coalition made donations to McMurtry after Massie forced members to return to Washington to vote on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package amid the pandemic last month.

Massie’s move sparked strong backlash from members on both sides of the aisle and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a 'superstar' McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package MORE, who argued the Libertarian was putting his congressional colleagues and staff at risk during a health emergency.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly," Trump tweeted ahead of the vote on the stimulus package.

"Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!” he added.

Massie at the time argued against passing legislation of that magnitude by unanimous consent because “our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent.”