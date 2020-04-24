Pelosi: November elections 'must' go on as scheduled

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Porter: Congress should be 'leading by example' and allowing remote voting Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Overnight Defense: Navy tests entire crew of Roosevelt | House passes coronavirus relief package | Coronavirus public health emergency in East Africa MORE (D-Calif.) said Friday that Democrats "must" ensure that President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: 'We're not ready to ease up' Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE doesn't try to delay the November elections, a day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE issued a similar warning.

"I know there's a danger and people are scared, but we must and we will," Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" when asked about the possibility of there being an attempt to delay the Nov. 3 elections if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pelosi said that she hoped that any attempt to move back the elections would be a bridge too far even for Republicans.

"[Trump] has done a lot to undermine who we are as America, but the fact is, we cannot allow him to do that to our democracy. That will not happen. And God willing, maybe some Republicans might even stand up for our country, our Constitution, and our democracy, as well. I think they will," Pelosi said.

Trump's campaign slammed Biden after the former vice president predicted during an online fundraiser on Thursday that Trump would try to push back the elections and that there would again be Russian electoral interference.

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said, adding that doing so is "the only way [Trump] thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden called for ensuring that there are alternatives to in-person voting to guarantee that elections could still go forward if the pandemic remains a threat in the fall.

“We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot,” Biden said.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh called Biden's comments “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality."

"Perhaps he also missed the news that the infamous Steele Dossier, central to the Russian Collusion Hoax, was likely compiled with Russian disinformation. That’s the real Russian collusion," he added.

Trump would not be able to unilaterally change the election date, because it is established by federal law requiring that it take place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Congress would have to approve any change to the election.

Democrats have been pushing to include funding in future coronavirus relief measures that would ensure states have enough funding to carry out elections by mail as a backup plan if it's unsafe for voters to go to the polls in person in November. But Republicans and Trump have resisted the proposal, even though Trump acknowledged that he personally voted by mail in Florida's primary earlier this year.