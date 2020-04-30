Pelosi says she is 'satisfied' with how Biden has responded to sexual assault allegation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP lawmakers slam proposals for guaranteed income amid pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she is satisfied with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE's handling of a sexual assault allegation against him, saying that she hasn't seen evidence to support the accuser's claims.



Pelosi, who officially endorsed Biden on Monday, said that she was standing by the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.



“I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation. I’m a big strong supporter of the 'Me Too' movement. I think it’s been a great contribution to our country. And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him. I was proud to endorse him on Monday," Pelosi said during an interview with CNN's "New Day."

