Democrats give Biden an earful on VP choice

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), co-chairwoman of the Women's Caucus, is pushing her home-state colleague, Rep. Val Demings, for vice president.

Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) wants presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden to select Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who Clay believes would help Democrats win the all-important swing state — and the White House.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), a Hispanic Caucus member, said it's critical that Democrats have a strong woman of color on the ticket, someone like Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) or Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Once bitterly divided over the crowded, raucous 2020 presidential primary, progressives and centrists, insurgents and establishment Democrats are now unified behind Biden, and they’re cheering his pledge to pick a woman as his running mate this summer.

They just can’t agree on who that woman should be.

While Democratic polls show two former presidential hopefuls — Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenators press Mnuchin, Powell over scope of coronavirus bailouts The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll Warren, Mnuchin spar over Treasury's 0 billion bailout fund MORE (D-Mass.) and Harris — lead the pack to be Biden’s pick, opinions are all over the map on Capitol Hill, especially in the most diverse House Democratic Caucus in history.

Frankel is among a group of lawmakers pushing for Demings, who is African American and became the first female police chief in Orlando in 2007.

She’s honed her foreign-policy chops while serving on the House Homeland Security and Intelligence committees, and stepped out on the national stage in January after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: CDC Director Redfield responds to Navarro criticism; Mnuchin and Powell brief Senate panel Pelosi on calling Trump 'morbidly obese': 'I didn't know that he would be so sensitive' Trump calls Pelosi a 'sick woman' after her remarks on his weight MORE (D-Calif.) tapped her as one of seven House prosecutors in President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE’s impeachment trial.

“We knew she was ready for prime time when we saw her as an impeachment manager, so she checks off a lot of boxes,” Frankel said, “and for me as a Floridian, it would be great to have somebody from Florida.”

Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Trump, Pence tested, in more ways than one Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to make changes to Paycheck Protection Program House Democrats press Pelosi for automatic unemployment insurance and food stamp extensions MORE (D-Minn.) is advocating for his own home-state pick, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharFEC regains authorities after Senate confirms Trump nominee as commissioner Democrats call on DHS to allow free calls at ICE detention centers Klobuchar and Harris could bolster Biden in the Midwest MORE. He says the former presidential candidate would be a “powerful” VP pick from America’s heartland.

Minority Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDemocrats call on DHS to allow free calls at ICE detention centers The Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Dr. Tom Inglesby says society will have to learn to live with virus until vaccine emerges; Good news on vaccine trial propels stocks MORE, the senior senator from Illinois, has been touting Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthKlobuchar and Harris could bolster Biden in the Midwest Overnight Defense: National Guard chief negative in third coronavirus test | Pentagon IG probing Navy's coronavirus response | Democrats blast use of Russia deterrence funds on border wall Hillicon Valley: Uber to lay off thousands of employees | Facebook content moderation board announces members | Lawmakers introduce bill to cut down online child exploitation MORE, the state’s junior senator. The decorated, double-amputee Iraq War veteran is expected to interview with Biden’s team in the coming days, Durbin said.

It’s unclear how much sway any of these lawmakers have with Biden, who is expected to make his decision in July. Some like Durbin served in the Senate with the former Foreign Relations Committee chairman for years. Others, including Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondBottom line Hillicon Valley: Health workers warn of virus misinformation | Grenell announces new intel 'cyber exec' | Lawmakers push for IT modernization in next aid package House lawmakers lead efforts to include IT modernization funds in next stimulus bill MORE (D-La.), national co-chairman of Biden’s 2020 campaign, are part of the Biden inner circle and speak to him regularly. But Richmond, a former Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) chairman who secured countless endorsements for Biden, said the two men have not discussed the subject.

“The truth is we haven’t talked about it at all. I’m letting the committee do their interviews and their work,” Richmond told The Hill in a brief interview.

That committee would be Biden’s vice presidential vetting committee, which includes former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Biden’s home-state congresswoman, Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), another Black Caucus member. Biden has said the panel is looking at “more than a dozen” potential running mates, including Whitmer, Demings, Duckworth and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“I’ve had a conversation with some folks. … It was just an opening conversation,” Whitmer said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show.

For many Hill Democrats, ousting Trump and taking back the White House is the only thing that matters this November. The vice presidential pick, they argue, can help energize the base and propel the party to victory. With that in mind, some lawmakers say Biden — who won the nomination by running in the party’s moderate lane — needs to balance the ticket with a popular progressive like Warren.

“We’ve got to win the election, and there are tens of millions of progressives who are with Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Oregon primary Joe Rogan announces exclusive deal with Spotify Author: Biden 'completely different' from FDR MORE and Elizabeth Warren, and we’ve got to make sure those people turn out,” Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinHouse Democrats urge FDA to revise policy limiting gay, bisexual men from donating plasma Hillicon Valley: Uber, Lyft sued in California | Ratcliffe refuses to say whether Russian interference favored Trump | Facebook takes down QAnon conspiracy accounts | Airbnb cuts workforce Democratic lawmakers push for merger freeze in next coronavirus relief package MORE (D-Md.), a leading progressive who backed Warren in the primary, told The Hill.

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaOcasio-Cortez endorses progressive Democrat in Georgia congressional primary Progressives to buck party by voting against T coronavirus relief bill The Hill's Campaign Report: Flynn 'unmasking' enters 2020 debate MORE (D-Calif.), who served as Sanders’s national campaign co-chairman, has also been trying to sell Biden World on the idea of a Biden-Warren ticket. Warren has made economic inequality the centerpiece of her presidential campaign and political career; her voice and ideas would be critical as a future Biden administration responds to the economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Khanna said.

“I think it’s an obvious choice that Sen. Warren would be that partner,” Khanna told reporters recently. “I don’t have the standing to tell them what to do, but I’ve made the case for why I think this would be a strong choice.”

But asked about Warren, Clay, an establishment Democratic lawmaker, replied, “Let’s not get caught up in fantasies. Let’s focus on winning.”

Clay, a CBC member, called Harris of California “a brilliant African American female who has had success running statewide in the most populous state in the country,” but he also is not insisting that Biden choose a black running mate.

“I would be in favor of someone like Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, where we have to win Michigan,” Clay told The Hill. “It don’t have to be a black woman. Strategically, we want to win battleground states, so let’s be practical about this.”

Other senior CBC members agree with that sentiment. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement is credited with propelling Biden to victory in the South Carolina primary and to the Democratic nomination, said it’s “not a must” for Biden to select a black woman.

“I would love it, but I’ve said the criteria all along: It has to be somebody that he meshes with, it has to be somebody he trusts, it has to be somebody who can be president on Day One,” said Richmond, Biden’s national campaign co-chair.

Rep. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownDemocrats try to force McConnell's hand on coronavirus aid Aides expect Schumer, Mnuchin to reach deal on coronavirus relief Democrat refuses to yield House floor, underscoring tensions on coronavirus vote MORE (D-Md.), another CBC member who served as lieutenant governor of his state, said Biden’s commitment to appoint an African American woman to the Supreme Court is “quite frankly” a “more important appointment because it’s for a lifetime.”

However, not all Democrats are ready to give Biden a free pass. Espaillat, the first Dominican American member of Congress, said balancing the ticket with a diverse pick would help turn out minority voters in the fall.

“I think it should be a Latino or African American woman,” said Espaillat, rattling off the names of Harris, Cortez Masto, Escobar and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamNew Mexico mandates masks in public, inside and outside, as state begins to reopen Governor closes all roads leading into New Mexico city grappling with coronavirus outbreak The Hill's Coronavirus Report: U.S. reaches grim milestone of 50,000 deaths; UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba says COVID-19 crisis creates opportunity with Iran MORE, his former House colleague.

“Elizabeth Warren, she would be great too,” he said, “but I think a woman of color would be a slam dunk.”