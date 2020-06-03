Ocasio-Cortez endorses Engel primary challenger

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezNew York City issues Monday night curfew amid protests Engel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger Trump says he will designate antifa a terrorist organization MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday endorsed the Democrat mounting a primary challenge to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelEngel presses to speak at NY event: 'If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump mobilizes military against 'angry mob,' holds controversial photo op Engel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger MORE (D-N.Y.).

Ocasio-Cortez announced her endorsement of progressive Jamaal Bowman in the primary race for New York’s 16th district, adding that she will roll out a slate of New York endorsements on Thursday.

“This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tonight, I am endorsing @JamaalBowmanNY for Congress,” she added.

This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box.



On June 23rd, New York will be holding primary elections.



Tomorrow I will be rolling out a slate of New York endorsements.



Tonight, I am endorsing @JamaalBowmanNY for Congress. pic.twitter.com/vsCAeIi2kk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2020

New York is holding a primary on June 23.

Engel is running for reelection for a 17th term in Congress. Fellow progressive candidate Andom Ghebreghiorgis dropped out Monday and endorsed Bowman in the race against Engel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez defeated another longtime New York incumbent, Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyEngel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger Ocasio-Cortez challenger drops out of GOP primary Ocasio-Cortez, Schiff team up to boost youth voter turnout MORE, in a primary race.

Ocasio-Cortez’s high-profile endorsement comes one day after Engel was heard saying, “if I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,” after he was told not all elected officials gathered at an event to address Monday night protests would get a chance to speak.

Engel told The Hill in a statement he asked to speak because he wanted to let his constituents know where he stood on the issues being discussed.

“In the context of running for re-election, I thought it was important for people to know where I stand, that's why I asked to speak,” Engel said. “Of course I care deeply about what's happening in this country, that's what I wanted to convey. I love the Bronx, grew up in the Bronx and lived here all my life. I would not have tried to impose on the Borough President if I didn't think it was important.”

Bowman, however, said the exchange was “painful to watch.”

“We need to be taking care of our communities right now -- whether it's election season or not,” Bowman said in a tweet.