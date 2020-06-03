Ocasio-Cortez endorses Engel primary challenger

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezNew York City issues Monday night curfew amid protests Engel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger Trump says he will designate antifa a terrorist organization MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday endorsed the Democrat mounting a primary challenge to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Eliot EngelEliot Lance EngelEngel presses to speak at NY event: 'If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump mobilizes military against 'angry mob,' holds controversial photo op Engel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger MORE (D-N.Y.).
Ocasio-Cortez announced her endorsement of progressive Jamaal Bowman in the primary race for New York’s 16th district, adding that she will roll out a slate of New York endorsements on Thursday.
“This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box,” she tweeted.
“Tonight, I am endorsing @JamaalBowmanNY for Congress,” she added.
New York is holding a primary on June 23.
Engel is running for reelection for a 17th term in Congress. Fellow progressive candidate Andom Ghebreghiorgis dropped out Monday and endorsed Bowman in the race against Engel.
In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez defeated another longtime New York incumbent, Rep. Joe CrowleyJoseph (Joe) CrowleyEngel primary challenger drops out, endorses fellow challenger Ocasio-Cortez challenger drops out of GOP primary Ocasio-Cortez, Schiff team up to boost youth voter turnout MORE, in a primary race.
Ocasio-Cortez’s high-profile endorsement comes one day after Engel was heard saying, “if I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,” after he was told not all elected officials gathered at an event to address Monday night protests would get a chance to speak.
Engel told The Hill in a statement he asked to speak because he wanted to let his constituents know where he stood on the issues being discussed.
“In the context of running for re-election, I thought it was important for people to know where I stand, that's why I asked to speak,” Engel said. “Of course I care deeply about what's happening in this country, that's what I wanted to convey. I love the Bronx, grew up in the Bronx and lived here all my life. I would not have tried to impose on the Borough President if I didn't think it was important.”
Bowman, however, said the exchange was “painful to watch.”
“We need to be taking care of our communities right now -- whether it's election season or not,” Bowman said in a tweet.