Republicans say Biden energy plan will help GOP in rust belt states

Top Republicans are looking to target presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan, expressing confidence the former vice president's position on issues like fracking will give them an edge in the rust belt states heading into November.

Biden unveiled his ambitious plan to make electricity generation carbon-free by 2035 on Tuesday.

This plan follows his existing $5 trillion climate plan that incorporates elements of the Green New Deal, a progressive policy spearheaded by firebrand freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMan raises over 0K to purchase and donate Goya products after calls for boycott Huckabee rips Ocasio-Cortez over 'astonishing' remarks about uptick in NYC crime Black voters: We need all of them MORE (D-N.Y.). However, Republicans have repeatedly bashed the Green New Deal as a socialist takeover in their messaging strategy.

During a Trump campaign call on Tuesday featuring House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph Scalise4 Texas GOP congressional primary runoffs to watch Cheney clashes with Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Republicans shift, urge people to wear masks MORE (R-La.) and Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyFive takeaways from PPP loan data Lawmaker-linked businesses received PPP loans Hillicon Valley: Livestreaming service Twitch suspends Trump account | Reddit updates hate speech policy, bans subreddits including The_Donald | India bans TikTok MORE (R-Pa.), the lawmakers told reporters they believe climate and energy are winning issues for Republicans in key states necessary in retaining the White House and down ballot.

Biden’s proposal is a sharp contrast to President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE's policies.

Democrats have repeatedly attacked the GOP for not prioritizing an agenda to combat climate change, but Republicans argue Biden’s plan to shift away from the country’s reliance on fossil fuels will be off-putting to swing voters in states that rely on natural gas and oil jobs.

“We have hundreds of thousands of jobs — over 250,000 jobs would be lost, under Joe Biden's Green New Deal energy plan. You would see higher energy costs, and you would see who gets hit the hardest — it’s low-income families," Scalise said during the call.

Scalise also took a swing at Biden over Solyndra, the solar manufacturer that received $535 million in stimulus dollars in 2009 recovery package before going bankrupt, arguing the policies laid out would lead to an influx of similar instances.

“We'll see Solyndras all across the nation — failed energy policy, which would lead to higher energy costs and lost jobs. And what I represent Southeast Louisiana, and our economy, we've been very active in the production of energy,” Scalise said.

Kelly echoed Scalise’s sentiments, adding that he believes the shift away from fossil fuels and fracking could have negative implications in unexpected areas.

"If Joe Biden really cared about Pennsylvania, why would he proposed killing over 600,000 jobs that are supported by fracking in a state that's provided stability and health care to families across the state."

Senior Biden campaign officials told reporters that the former vice president opposes any new fracking on public lands during a call on Tuesday.

While recent polls show Biden ahead of Trump in places like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, the lawmakers said they believe after the nominating conventions, the focus will shift away from the coronavirus pandemic onto other policy areas.

“Keep in mind Joe Biden is not officially the Democratic nominee yet, so you know, just as the Democrats were moving through their nominating process, a global pandemic broke out so the country's focus is clearly right now on the pandemic. And so polls don't really tell you what's going to happen,” Scalise said.

“In October, the race will clearly tighten when there's debates when you can see the contrast. And so, Pennsylvania voters are going to be able to see real soon what Joe Biden's proposed policies would be on fracking contrasted with President Trump's pro-energy agenda, and it's a clear contrast.”

Biden’s camp asserts his climate plan won’t have a negative impact on the job market, with it laying out a goal of creating at least 250,000 jobs in the energy sector.

Rachel Frazin contributed.