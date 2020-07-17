Finkenauer condemns Iowa GOP for sharing image of zipper over her mouth: 'They cannot silence me'

Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerYoung leaders and young activists prove we can fulfill the promise of 'justice for all' Democrats gain lead in three of Iowa's four House districts: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue MORE (D-Iowa) on Thursday spoke out against the Iowa GOP for sharing a “horrific image” depicting a zipper covering her mouth, saying the Republican Party “cannot silence me.”

“I questioned uplifting this horrific image created by the @IowaGOP, but I think it’s time their gross tactics come out of the shadow of their usual 5 likes,” the 31-year-old freshman lawmaker wrote on Twitter. “They cannot silence me, Iowa, or this district and they should be condemned. Now.”

I questioned uplifting this horrific image created by the @iowagop, but I think it's time their gross tactics come out of the shadows of their usual 5 likes. They cannot silence me, Iowa, or this district & and they should be condemned. Now. #ia01 https://t.co/7MKPJUa5bS pic.twitter.com/XayXwJMHBj — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) July 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very telling that Rep. Finkenauer’s louder in opposition to a graphic than she is to China," a spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa said in a statement to The Hill on Friday. "She has zipped her lips on China and continues bowing to Beijing. Rep. Finkenauer altered our graphic in an attempt to fundraise and gaslight. No one is silencing her -- she’s doing that all on her own.”

The image was shared by the Iowa GOP on Thursday and also included a similar image of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenChicago mayor to White House press secretary: 'Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth' Democrats instructing lawmakers, delegates to skip national convention Overnight Defense: Space Force chooses 2,410 airmen to join ranks | Fire aboard Navy ship extinguished | Congress backs push for national cyber czar MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. It was tweeted as part of a press release condemning Finkenauer and Biden for their stance on China, dubbing the congresswoman as “Absent Abby.”

While @hinsonashley has demonstrated strength & willingness to stand up to China, we have heard nothing from #AbsentAbby. @Abby4Iowa & Joe Biden have no interest in holding China accountable, which will harm American workers for decades to come. #IA01 https://t.co/E6N41XWjYy — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) July 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite China’s nefarious history of unfair trade practices, stealing our data, and intellectual property theft, Rep. Abby Finkenauer has yet to speak up and hold China accountable,” the statement reads. “Iowans deserve to know if she plans to confront the Chinese Communist Party, or if she will stand behind Joe Biden who insists that China is “not competition for us.”

Finkenauer, one of the youngest female members of the House, was the first member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse Biden in January.

She touted his experience, proposals on infrastructure and the economy and efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

The Iowa GOP compared Finkenauer’s stance to that of Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate challenging the lawmaker in Iowa’s 1st District.

“Not only has Hinson directly addressed these threats, but she’s also proposed solutions -- including enforcing China’s pledge to buy more American agriculture products, tightening ‘Buy American’ laws to support American-made pharmaceuticals, and investigating Chinese data stealing,” the group said in the statement.