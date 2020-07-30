GOP lawmaker says he will oppose any attempts to delay election

A Republican lawmaker broke with President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors' approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE on Thursday and said he would oppose any attempts to delay the November election after Trump floated the idea.

“Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerTrump takes victory lap after Tuberville defeats Sessions Pentagon: 'No corroborating evidence' yet to validate troop bounty allegations Overnight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police MORE (R-Ill.) tweeted in response to the president. "And I will oppose any attempts to delay the #2020Election."

Kinzinger’s tweet came after Trump in a tweet Thursday morning pitched the idea of delaying the election — something he does not have the power to do.

Trump launched into fresh attacks against mail-in voting and suggested that absentee or mail-in ballots could result in the “most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

"It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" the president wrote.

There is no evidence to support the idea that either absentee or mail-in ballots increases voter fraud. It also does not appear that there will be universal mail-in voting this fall, though some states require mail-in ballots.

The question from Trump comes as he continues to trail presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTimeline for GOP's Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas Hillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Editorial board of major Texas newspaper warns Trump is losing support due to pandemic MORE in national polls.

The tweet also marks a departure from Trump’s previous stance of keeping the election on Nov. 3, despite concerns about the safety of in-person voting during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Biden in late April predicted Trump may try to push back the election, a suggestion the Trump’s campaign dismissed at the time as "the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality."

The president’s suggestion was met with fierce backlash from Democratic lawmakers.

"There is no way @POTUS can delay the election. We shouldn't let him distract us from his #COVID19 incompetence," Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallCook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats Bipartisan support grows for inclusion of election funding in Senate stimulus package Hispanic Democrats build capital with big primary wins MORE (D-N.M.) tweeted. "But the fact that he is even suggesting it is a serious, chilling attack on the democratic process. All members of Congress— and the administration— should speak out."

There is no way @POTUS can delay the election. We shouldn't let him distract us from his #COVID19 incompetence.



“No king for America. Trump suggesting indefinite delay in the election—absolutely jaw dropping arrogance. Unconscionable & unconstitutional,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthShould Biden win, why do some assume he'll only serve one term? Politico accidentally reports Biden chose Harris as running mate: 'We regret the error and any confusion' Biden notes show talking points about Kamala Harris MORE (D-Ill.) simply responded by quoting the paragraph from the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the right to determine the time and date of elections.