Tlaib wins Michigan Democratic primary

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war Five primary races to watch on Tuesday MORE (D-Mich.) successfully defended her seat in Michigan’s 13th District on Tuesday, fending off a primary challenge from former Rep. Brenda Joes (D-Mich.).

The Associated Press called the race for the incumbent Wednesday morning. Tlaib won 66 percent of the votes cast, with 87 percent of precincts reporting.

Tlaib was seen as the frontrunner going into the primary given her lead in fundraising and in the polls. A Target-Insight survey released last month showed Tlaib with 52 percent support, while Jones trailed at 24 percent support.

In fundraising, Tlaib raised $777,000 during the second quarter, bringing her fundraising total to $2.9 million. Jones, on the other hand, raised $98,000 during the same period, bringing her total to $140,000.

However, Jones defeated Tlaib in the race to replace former Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersFive primary races to watch on Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Tuesday's primaries 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib faces strong primary challenger MORE (D-Mich.) in the district in 2018, and was outspent by her in that cycle as well. Jones served in Congress for just over a month.

Tlaib later defeated Jones in the six-way primary to replace Conyers and Jones when the new term was due to start in 2019.

The progressive congresswoman gained national attention after she was elected. She is known for being a member of the self-described “squad” of four progressive congresswomen also elected in 2018: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Trump campaign rolls out TV spots in early voting states after advertising pause Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Police committed 125 human rights violations during Floyd protests: Amnesty Trump campaign rolls out TV spots in early voting states after advertising pause MORE (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Stimulus checks debate now focuses on size, eligibility Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet MORE (D-Mass.).

Tlaib made headlines shortly after she was sworn into office when she called for President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE’s impeachment, telling supporters “we’re gonna impeach the motherf---er.”

She received notable endorsements from both wings of the Democratic Party ahead of the primary, including progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (I-Vt.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNegotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (D-Calif.).

Jones touted her longstanding connections within the Detroit community, pointing to her experience as a member and president of the City Council. She was also seen as representative of the city’s large Black population, receiving endorsements from a number of city council members and several prominent Black ministers, including Second Ebenezer Church’s Bishop Edgar Vann.