Maxine Waters says Biden 'can't go home without a Black woman being VP'

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said in a new interview that she is confident presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will pick a Black woman to be his running mate.

"We know that we're going to have a Black woman as vice president," Waters told Essence in an interview. "Let me guarantee you this, based on everything that I know and understand, and the help that he has already gotten from the Black community ... he can't go home without a Black woman being VP."

Biden is expected to reveal his pick for vice president next week. He has so far committed to picking a woman as his running mate and has reportedly strongly considered Black women for the job.

Late last month, Biden said there were four Black women on his VP list, but would not reveal who they were. There has been speculation that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Harris, Ocasio-Cortez push climate equity bill with Green New Deal roots Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic MORE (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Virginia mayor refuses to resign over controversial Biden, 'Aunt Jemima' post Trump campaign on Biden VP pick: 'He's going to tear the party apart' MORE (D-Calif.) are among his top choices.

Waters went on in the Essence Town Hall virtual event to encourage everyone to make it to the polls this fall, especially in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisWe must protect the right to vote, even today Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans Voters should channel the Black Lives Matter energy at the polls MORE (D-Ga.), a civil rights legend who fought strongly for voting rights.

“We have a responsibility to vote,” Waters said. “We can’t have people going around talking about how wonderful John Lewis was, how much he sacrificed, the beatings that he took, the way that he put his life on the line and we don’t get up and vote. There is no excuse."