GOP leader says he doesn't want Chamber's endorsement: 'They have sold out'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he doesn't want the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement this cycle following the news that it is endorsing 23 House first-term Democrats.

"I don't want the U.S. Chamber's endorsement because they have sold out," McCarthy told Fox News's Lou Dobbs on Thursday when asked about The Hill's report that the pro-business advocacy group is endorsing the group of Democrats.

"It is hypocrisy that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would endorse the Democrats that are part of this socialist agenda that is driving this country out, and it's fighting this president," the leader said. "Remember, these are the people that are voting for impeachment. When this president has done so much for this nation ... built us the strongest economy ever."

The Chamber is also endorsing 29 House first-term Republicans.

Prior to McCarthy’s comments, Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, tweeted touting the endorsements the group is giving to Republican challengers.

He noted that endorsements are considered for members who received at least 70 percent on the Chamber's scorecards based on their record.

While some focus on @USChamber endorsing 23 freshmen Ds, take note, Chamber also just endorsed GOP challengers to 4 freshmen Ds b/c they were below 70% on scorecard & challengers earned endorsement. Announcements coming soon. We also continue to look at other races. #notpartisan — Neil Bradley (@NeilBradleyDC) September 3, 2020

The committee that decides endorsements concluded its vote last week. In an overwhelming majority consensus in favor of members on both sides of the aisle, it voted 75 percent in support of the full set of recommended first-term members for endorsements, according to a memo obtained by The Hill.

The members receiving the endorsement include Democratic Reps. Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Sharice Davids (Kan.), Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.), Kendra Horn (Okla.), Colin Allred (Texas), Andy Kim (N.J.), Antonio Delgado (N.Y.) and Abby Finkenauer (Iowa).