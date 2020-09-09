Pelosi: 'In eight weeks we'll be celebrating the election of Joe Biden'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas McConnell works to lock down GOP votes for coronavirus bill MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday predicted that Democrats will sweep the elections for the White House and both chambers of Congress in November.

Pelosi's comments came as she was reacting to bombshell revelations in an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward that President Trump intentionally misled Americans about the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

The book also revealed that Trump reveled in flattery from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, disparaged military generals as a "bunch of p------," and reacted viscerally to an image of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) silently and calmly watching his State of the Union address by remarking "see the hate! see the hate!"

"He's always projecting his negative attitudes onto other people," Pelosi said during an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. "But it won't be long. In eight weeks we'll be celebrating the election of Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE and Kamala Harris, a Democratic Senate, a strengthened Democratic House of Representatives."

Pelosi suggested that Trump needed a mental health "intervention" from his family and advisers, saying that "clearly, the behavior of the president is not on the level."

"Something's very wrong with this, and it can be captured in the statement that the president made about that. I don't know. I mean, again I just don't know why there isn't some kind of an intervention by those who are surrounding him professionally, or any goodwill on the part of his own family, to say something is very wrong here. We have to have an intervention for the good of our father, Donald Trump, and for the good of our country," Pelosi said.

Pelosi added that she's concerned about the Trump administration potentially pushing for distribution of a vaccine before the election even if it is not thoroughly tested. Several pharmaceutical companies issued a rare joint pledge on Tuesday stating that they will not seek Food and Drug Administration approval for their vaccines until clinical trials show that they are safe and effective.

"I have concerns about what the president might want to do to the timing and politicizing of the research that is there. So when we talk about his incapacity and whatever his mental state is, we have to be careful about how that impacts the health and well-being of the American people," Pelosi said.

According to excerpts of Woodward's upcoming book obtained by The Washington Post and CNN, Trump told Woodward in February that he believed the coronavirus presented a more dire threat than what he was saying publicly. At the time, Trump insisted publicly that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu and would disappear.

But he told Woodward in a February call that "this is deadly stuff" and "it’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Trump later told Woodward, on March 19, that “I wanted to always play it down" and that "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

"The way to avoid a panic is to show leadership to say this is what the challenge is, we're going to use the best scientific evidence that is available to us to contain it. We are going to make sure that we can stop the spread of it. That is what stops a panic, not ignoring it," Pelosi said.

Another part of the book documents some of the letters between Trump and Kim. According to Woodward, Trump was taken with Kim's flattery — including how he addressed him as "your excellency" — and found him to be "beyond smart."

Pelosi noted that she is one of the few current members of Congress to have visited Pyongyang during the tenure of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, and blasted Trump for reveling in flattery from a nation known for human rights abuses.

"This is a brutal dictatorship. And for the president to speak in those terms about him — "excellency." Thug. Thug, Mr. President. Thug. If you don't recognize that, it is a projection of your own lack of standards," Pelosi said.